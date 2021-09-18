Week 3 of high school football found several close games including three contests decided by one point including one that needed overtime to decide a winner on Friday night.
Richfield trailed Minneapolis Southwest 29-7 90 seconds into the second half but erased the three-plus score lead to force overtime. The Lakers blocked an extra point kick in a 36-35 final score after both teams scored with a throwing touchdown into the same front corner of the end zone.
Richfield quarterback Mitchell January accounted for all three touchdowns in regulation including an 18-yard pass to Kaleb Olson midway through the third quarter. January ran for the final two touchdowns including a 4-yard score with 4:32 to go and tied the game with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by a successful 2-point conversion run.
Spartans junior Shannon Cook opened the scoring in the first quarter and then came down with an interception with 25 seconds left in regulation. Cook secured the pick in the end zone and returned it out to the 30-yard line.
Richfield’s defense shutout Southwest in the second half after scoring 22 points in the second quarter.
Jefferson wins on Wounded Warrior Week
How about this for a great start for @jeffjaguars 🏈… Max Clark returns the opening kick to the Apple Valley 5 yard line. Robert Traylor punches it in on the goal line plunge on 3rd down.@JagsFB leads @applevalleyFB 7-0, 1:07 into the first quarter from Bloomington Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vf2UJL3fM3— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) September 18, 2021
Jefferson Maxwell Cook returned the opening kickoff inside the Apple Valley 5-yard line to serve as an omen for a 21-20 win at Bloomington Stadium on Friday.
Junior quarterback Robert Traylor punched it in from 5-yards out for the 7-0 lead and running back Aedan Bertrand made it 14-0 with under three minutes to go before halftime. Apple Valley made it a 14-7 game at the break with a long touchdown throw.
Bertrand scored his second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to retake a 21-14 lead after the Eagles pulled even before the end of the third quarter.
Apple Valley had a chance to kick a short field goal in the final minute of the game but the kick missed the uprights as Jefferson picked up its first win of the season 21-20.
Kennedy blanks Washburn
After holding St. Paul Highland Park to just seven points the previous week, Kennedy’s defense shutout Minneapolis Washburn in a 40-0 win on Friday in Minneapolis.
Heartbreaker for Richfield fans.Southwest 36, Richfield 35.SW scores first, converts XP kick.Video: January finds Gustafson in the front corner of the end zone on 4th down. XP kick is blocked to end it.Spartans trailed 29-7 early in second half. #mshsl @rshaver11 @MSHSLjohn pic.twitter.com/oTKIFkh5s1— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) September 18, 2021
Kickoff was an hour earlier than the typical 7 p.m. kickoff but that didn’t seem to bother the Eagles (2-1) as quarterback Zach Zesch accounted for four touchdowns.
Zesch, a senior captain, found Rayzjon Walker on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the opening score before adding rushing scores of 31-, 11-and 1-yard. Running back Saide Alassani scored twice on runs of 10 and 11 yards.
Park prevails at Two Rivers
St. Louis Park picked up a 31-7 win at Two Rivers on Friday in another road trip to an unfamiliar foe. The Orioles opened the season at Simley and returned east of 35E for the second time in three weeks as they won back-to-back games for a 2-1 start to the season.
The Orioles scored a season-high 31 points with a rushing and passing touchdown from Will Dvorak, Deontez Ross added a touchdown run 14 seconds before halftime to make it 14-7. Dvorak found Brady Walsh almost four minutes into the second half on a 32-yard touchdown and Ross added a second touchdown this time from 4-yards out to make it 28-7 with 9:17 to play before kicker Kick Kent converted a 25-yard touchdown for the final 31-7 score.
Look for more stories in the Sept. 23 editions of the Sun Sailor and Sun Current newspapers.
