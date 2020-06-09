Kennedy volleyball didn’t have to look far for its next coach, or in this case coaches.
Co-head coaches Sarah Weber and Joe Zimmermann officially took over the program earlier this spring. Both are teachers in the school and coach at Core Volleyball Club based in Mendota Heights.
Zimmermann is a math teacher while Weber is a special education instructor heading into her eighth year with the ABLE program. The acronym stands for Attitude and Behavior for Learning Effective.
Both stepped away from high school coaching in recent years but are excited for the opportunity to return.
Weber was an assistant coach at Kennedy for four seasons under Kevin Nelson before moving on to DeLaSalle in a similar role. After two years away from the high school programs, she is ready to return to the bench with the Eagles.
Zimmermann is also ready to get back into the high school season after a highly successful tenure with Visitation from 2009-17, including back-to-back state tournament trips in 2010-11 after making the section finals in his first season.
He was an assistant coach at Lakeville North alongside Steve Willingham and Dough Berman. Willingham is the Lakeville South head coach and Berman coaches at Bloomington-based M1 Volleyball (Mizuno One). Zimmermann coached one year of boys volleyball in Wisconsin.
“I’ve had my break and I thought I wanted to get back into it,” Zimmermann said. “Kennedy had an opening and I thought I would throw my name into the hat.”
What he missed the most about not being part of a volleyball program at the high school level was the interactions outside the classroom. “I’m competitive so I need that sense of competition plus working with the other coaches.”
A chance to get more involved at Kennedy was another driving factor.
Weber brings coaching experience to Kennedy’s program from DeLaSalle High School and Core.
As for the cooperative coaching situation, Zimmermann said the plan is to collaborate on all decisions adding: “Sarah’s a great coach and has valuable experience.”
Weber likens the partnership to be yin-and-yang, complementary of each other’s strengths.
“We work really well together,” she said. “I’m an extrovert and he’s the calm, cool and relaxed coach who is way more funny than I am.
“He’s so knowledgeable in the game, a silent observer and I think a great fit for our community. We know the girls, we’re in the building.”
Zimmermann said he hasn’t seen a lot of Kennedy’s play in recent years but hopes to bring in new perspectives to help the program improve on a three-win 2019 season.
Effort and defensive ability are two traits Zimmermann’s teams have been known for in the past. His teams are typically shorter than the opposition but overcome that with other intangibles on the floor.
“Sarah was part of a high-power offense at DeLaSalle,” Zimmermann said, hoping she can build-up the attack for the Eagles as part of a new conference for both coaches, the Metro West Conference which includes defending champion St. Louis Park plus Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Chanhassen, Robbinsdale Cooper and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
As for a top memory from his Visitation tenure, Zimmermann noted the section final in his first season. They were underdogs and came up just short of a state trip losing the final set 17-15. That followed back-to-back trips to state in 2010 and 2011. The 2011 squad placed second at the loaded Bachman Invite at Lakeville North scoring wins over Henry Sibley and New Prague. Part of the fun came from capturing the Tri-Metro Conference with a 12-0 record. They won 24 matches to reach the Class AA state tournament.
The two coaches have connected with players as much as they can while remaining at the appropriate contact level while honoring the COVID-19 plan. “We are still in a holding pattern but the most we could do right now is virtual workouts, strength and conditioning,” Weber said.
