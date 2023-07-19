An outfielder for The Herd (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) made a sliding catch against Tharaldson’s on July 15.
Tharaldson pitcher Chris Dahl in action against The Herd on July 15 at Valley View. The Herd won the game 28-13.
A Thoraldson outfielder makes a throw back into the infield during a 28-13 loss to The Herd on July 15.
A Thoraldson's batter takes a swing during Saturday afternoon action at Valley View Playfields.
Fans lined the Steel Domain Wrestling ring during Saturday's matches at Valley View Playfields during Firemen's Tournament weekend.
Steal Domain Wrestling’s Rampage, left, faced System on July 15 where he won by disqualification.
Onyx looks into the crowd during his match Saturday.
Irish Aaron Corbin high-fives fans on the way to the wrestling ring during July 15’s Steel Domain Wrestling event.
Rampage, top, controls System during their Steel Domain Wrestling match on July 15 at Valley View during the Firemen’s Tournament in Bloomington.
Steel Domain Wrestling’s Rory Fox of Cedar Rapids, Iowa greets the crowd on his way to the ring for a match against Candyman July 15.
Rory Fox, right, controls Candyman during their match on July 15 during Steel Domain Wrestling’s production during Firemen’s in Bloomington.
Sports Editor
Community turns out to support Bloomington’s big softball tournament at Valley View
The 65th annual Bloomington Firemen’s softball tournament wrapped up another busy weekend around Valley View Playfield.
