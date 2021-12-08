The first blast of winter arrived just in time to for a new holiday celebration this weekend at Mall of America.
The Warming House, an outdoor, family-orientated holiday festival will be held in the north parking lot outside Mall of America 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11. The festival will include nearly 200 illuminated Christmas trees, performances by local choirs, s’mores, train rides, a petting zoo and volunteer opportunities in support of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, which is organizing the event.
The free activities, as well as a warming tent, are intended to complement the outreach the organization has had at the mall since its inception. Catholic Charities has an annual giving tree at the mall, where it collects donations of essential items, such as clothing and hygiene products, for those in need throughout the Twin Cities. Catholic Charities has traditionally held a fundraising gala, and prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization considered if there was a better way to promote its mission, according to Hayley Mueller, the vice president of development.
With pandemic restrictions and precautions still a consideration, the time was right to create an outdoor event during the holiday season. It’s a free event with a variety of activities for children, and is not Christmas-specific. The children’s story time will feature stories representing holiday celebrations of many faiths, Mueller noted.
Visitors are welcome to assist with volunteer efforts of the organization that will be conducted at the festival, such as rolling up socks, handwarmers, lip balm, lotion and nasal tissues into bundles the organization hands out to those in need.
The mall was a logical place to set up an outdoor festival, given its longstanding relationship with Catholic Charities and the available space in its north parking lot. It’s a one-weekend event, and “the first of what we hope will be a new tradition for the Twin Cities community,” Mueller said.
Catholic Charities is more than 150 years old and serves Twin Cities residents most in need, from infants to aging adults, with an emphasis on housing, offering emergency shelter and daytime services across the region to all residents, regardless of their faith, according to Mueller.
Information about The Warming House is available online at tinyurl.com/warminghouse21.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.