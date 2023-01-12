A 35-year-old Bloomington man seemed to be putting on a show while driving around Bloomington at the end of a snowy day, and the spectacle – presumably for the benefit of his three passengers – resulted in his arrest.
One of those passengers, a 34-year-old New Hope woman, was likely less than amused when it was all over.
A patrol officer initially noticed the vehicle on American Boulevard at approximately 9:10 p.m. Jan. 4. The vehicle was in the left turn lane for Dupont Avenue and had its hazard lights on, suggesting that the vehicle was stuck in the snowy turn lane, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officer slowed down while passing the vehicle and ran a license plate check of the vehicle before continuing west on American Boulevard. After passing the vehicle, the officer noticed through the rearview mirror that the vehicle began to turn south. Instead of traveling south, however, the driver began doing doughnuts in the intersection, Utecht said.
The officer turned around and returned to the intersection. The vehicle had driven away, but tracks in the snow showed the driver went east on American Boulevard and south on Lyndale Avenue. As the officer turned onto Lyndale, he could see several southbound vehicles. The officer caught up to the vehicles and identified the suspect’s vehicle by its license plate. The driver was drifting between lanes of the road, as if he was trying to cause the vehicle to fishtail, Utecht explained.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued traveling south, accelerating and passing vehicles. When the officer initiated a PIT maneuver, he was able to see the suspect through the open driver’s window, recognized the suspect from prior contacts and knew there was a felony warrant for his arrest, Utecht noted.
The vehicle spun around, but the driver was able to continue south on Lyndale Avenue. As he continued to flee, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a snowbank at the 90th Street intersection, disabling the vehicle. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man bailed out and began to run, Utecht said.
The suspect fled west and continued to avoid capture, despite slipping and falling at Aldrich Avenue. But a K-9 officer responding to the pursuit convinced the suspect to end the chase. When instructed to lie down on the ground, the man did not comply, however, and instead sat down on a snowbank and lit a cigarette, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, driving after cancellation and an outstanding warrant. His New Hope passenger was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and was also arrested. The other two passengers were released at the scene, Utecht noted.
Unhappy new year
A 62-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and second-degree assault, accused of threatening her husband with a knife.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1900 block of 86th Street East at approximately 6:15 p.m. Dec. 31, where they spoke with the 49-year-old victim outside of the building. The man said he had been sleeping and woke up to find his wife holding a knife to his throat. She began scratching his face and accusing him of stealing money from her, Utecht said.
An officer made contact with the woman by telephone, who said she was upset because her husband stole money from her while she was asleep. She denied having a weapon, although a knife similar to the description provided by the victim was later found by the kitchen sink, Utecht noted.
The woman agreed to meet with officers in the hallway of the building and was initially detained, then arrested. In addition to the allegations against her by her husband, she had an outstanding domestic assault warrant in Illinois, Utecht said.
Innocent defiance
A 32-year-old St. Paul man was accused of domestic assault in a hotel parking lot, and objected to his arrest.
Police officers were dispatched to Homewood Suites, 2261 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jan. 3 after dispatchers received a disrupted 911 call. The caller did not provide a location, but dispatchers could hear an argument between a man and woman before the call ended, and the call was traced to the hotel area, Utecht said.
Uncertain where to find the source of the call, officers at the scene found a man and woman standing outside a vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot. When the officers made contact with the duo and asked if they were the source of the 911 call, the St. Paul man denied it. He then tried to enter a parked vehicle several times, despite being told not to, according to Utecht.
The 22-year-old Minneapolis woman with him asked to speak with an officer privately. The suspect tried to follow the woman as she stepped away with an officer. At that point the man was told to put his hands behind his back, but he resisted. As officers attempted to detain him, he resisted being handcuffed, but was eventually taken to the ground, Utecht said.
The woman told an officer that she had been staying at the hotel and the suspect, a former boyfriend, showed up and wanted to talk to her. They were talking in his vehicle and began arguing, at which point he lunged at her and grabbed her neck. She was able to exit the vehicle, however, and called 911, Utecht explained.
The woman’s allegations resulted in the man’s arrest for domestic assault and obstructing the police. He had two prior domestic assault convictions, which resulted in his being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault. And he had outstanding warrants for criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault and burglary in Goodhue County and a Wisconsin warrant for failing to appear on a stalking charge, Utecht said.
Conflicting stories
A 31-year-old Minneapolis woman claimed she had recently purchased the Jeep Cherokee she was driving, but the vehicle identification number told a different story.
A patrol officer spotted the woman’s vehicle as it traveled north of Old Shakopee Road on France Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2. The vehicle had no license plates, but had a dealership tag in place of the plates. There was no visible permit in the vehicle’s window, however, prompting the officer to stop the vehicle north of 90th Street, Utecht said.
The woman said she had recently purchased the vehicle and did not have her driver’s license with her. She gave the officer her name and an insurance card, which had a different name than the name she gave, Utecht noted.
The vehicle identification number confirmed the vehicle was stolen in Inver Grove Heights, resulting in the woman’s arrest. She gave her real name once taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle turned up syringes and a glass pipe in the vehicle’s console. Her key ring also had a small container attached to it that contained suspected narcotics. The woman claimed she had swallowed fentanyl and was examined by paramedics at the Bloomington jail, but did not require hospitalization, Utecht explained.
She was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession, driving after revocation, driving without license plates and giving false information to a police officer.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Minneapolis woman, was cited for riding in a stolen vehicle.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
