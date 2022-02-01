Bloomington-based men’s athletic group navigates pandemic with dedicated participants
“Born Again Jocks are good sports!” according to the website of the Bloomington-based sports organization for senior men.
The group is looking for more participation in the months ahead after nearly two years of disruption due to the pandemic.
Born Again Jocks is for people at least 55-years old who want to keep active in several ways, ranging from volleyball during the colder months to softball, tennis, golf and more when the outdoor conditions allow.
The organization goes back to the early 1980s, created as an opportunity for older athletes to meet up twice or three times per week for various activities, depending on the season. During the winter the focus is on volleyball at the Kennedy or Jefferson High School activity centers, bowling, cards, billiards, or table tennis at Creekside Community Center. Summer offerings include golf at Dwan (Monday mornings), softball at Valley View Play Fields or Dred Scott (Tuesday/Thursday 8:30 a.m.), bocce ball (Friday 9 a.m.) and horseshoes at Valley View, tennis (Weekdays at 7:30 a.m. at Valley View or Dred Scott, pickleball (Tuesday/Thursday 9 a.m.) and cycling (Wednesdays 9-11 a.m.).
Along with seasonal activities, Born Again Jocks hosts a spring luncheon, silent auction and annual pancake breakfast to help raise funds for its scholarship program, which took a hiatus in 2021 without fundraising opportunities.
The group organizes summertime bicycle rides around the area and has taken outings to Minnesota Twins games and will do it again if there is enough interest.
The cycling group’s organized weekly rides venture on paved trails across the metro area. Contact Richard Schugel (612-866-2248 or richard5000pro@hotmailcom) or Lyle Abeln (952-693-6956 or lyleabeln@gmail.com) for more information.
Camaraderie
Regardless of the competition, the camaraderie among the membership keeps the group going strong, along with the cooperation of the City of Bloomington and its Parks and Recreation Department.
During a recent meeting with active Born Again Jocks members, it was clear they certainly come for the sports as a way to stay active. Along with camaraderie, the opportunity to make new friends is an added bonusmembership going.
“The focus is on improving lives of senior men through the balance of friendship, sports and exercise,” is club’s the mission, according to its website (bornagainjocks.com).
Most members have a tie to Bloomington, but isn’t a necessity. The only requirements are a willingness to participate, have some fun and help Bloomington students through college scholarships.
Bob Swanson, an active member who serves on the board of directors says the membership was up to 650-675 members but through attrition that number is down to 595 contacts on the mailing list.
“Trouble is, the older [members] aren’t as active as they once were and we don’t have as many younger members coming in,” Swanson said.
The group was started with help from Arnie Johnson and others in 1984 who were instrumental to the creation of the community-based sports program Bloomington Athletic Association decades earlier.
The only money involved was to pay for the use of the bowling alley or golf course. Now the membership pays for volleyball court fees.
Scholarships
They also work together to provide higher-education scholarships to about a dozen deserving Bloomington high school seniors each May in the form of $1,500 scholarships.
This continues to be an important way to continue to give back to the community in a positive way for the last 14 years.
The funds raised for the scholarships come from the annual pancake breakfasts (the first Sunday in October), in addition to memorial donations from families of members who have died.
“We give away most everything we raise, minus the expenses,” Swanson said.
They are always looking for new volunteers to help run the pancake breakfast or help the association stay running.
Tickets for the breakfast are $7 and include a delicious spread of pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice and more. The Kennedy volleyball program most recently volunteered to help in 2019, the last time the group was able to host the breakfast.
The pandemic took a large bite out of the Born Again Jocks’ philanthropic efforts, as they weren’t able to host the breakfast in 2021 and other fundraising sources have struggled.
The City of Bloomington continues to be a major supporter of the Born Again Jocks through publicity with other senior programming.
The Bloomington Events Center and Knights of Columbus are centralized locations for Born Again Jocks meetings and events, thanks to the support from Jim Rassmussen.
Membership also volunteers their time with the VEAP Foodshelf, Meals on Wheels and Special Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.