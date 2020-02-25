Jefferson competed in rigorous Section 2AA meet in Chaska
Jefferson boys swimming and diving took to the Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool in Chaska for the Section 2AA meet Feb. 19-21.
The Jaguars had a number of swimmers advance to Saturday’s section final of which the top 16 returned in each individual event for a consolation or championship final.
Highlighting sections was senior Sam Wallace who is aiming to improve on his runner-up finish during the Class AA state diving meet last season.
He scored a 458.50 to win the section title in the 1-meter diving event ahead of Minnetonka junior Oliver Poitevent, who was runner-up with a 385.45, and Skippers senior Jack Eichhorn’s third-place total of 378.40.
Jefferson coach Nathan Lindscheid said it’s tough to compare meet-by-meet scores in diving given the differences in the judges but said Wallace remains on track for another strong finish at state.
“He’s been consistently 450 and above all season and this year he’s worked to increase his degree of difficulty and puts the work in with North Star [diving club],” Lindscheid said. “He’s really focused on taking his diving to the next level.”
Wallace has a chance to compete against last year’s state champion, Stillwater senior Josiah Fick who scored a 389.35 compared to Wallace’s 371.00 to capture the state title.
This marks the third consecutive year the Jaguars have a strong chance to win a state diving title.
“For the most part you are diving in a more solitary setting since they workout and compete at Oak Grove instead of Olson [Middle School],” Lindscheid said. “You get a lot of one-on-one coaching but if you stick it out in that situation and are dedicated and focused you can do well. We’ve been able to have guys who have that inner drive to want to do great on their own.”
Lindscheid credits diving coach Brayden Fraser, a standout Jefferson diver who graduated in 2008 with helping install a highly successful tradition in the diving well.
Andy Pfau was the previous Jefferson standout diver finishing a stellar career with a second-place finish at state in 2018.
Lindscheid thought the team as a whole swam well, dropping significant time from their seed or prelims time to finish the season strong.
“I know some of the guys were disappointed they didn’t qualify for state but they swam well,” he said.
Before the section meet most swimmers cut back on the intensity of practice to preserve energy for one more burst to qualify for state either by a high enough finish to earn an automatic bid or beat the qualifying time standard to advance.
Freshman Aiden Shermak was the only Jaguar to compete in four section final races. He dropped more than three seconds from his previous season-best to place 15th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.14. He was 14th in the 100 free final in 51.02.
Junior Gavin Meier lowered his season-best time in the 50 free by 0.79 of a second to place 13th in 23.33 and return for the finals. He finished 13th in the finals in 23.55.
Junior Carlos Andert placed ninth in the 100 fly with the top time in the consolation final of 53.94 after posting a 54.41 in the prelims. He was 19th in the 50 free prelims in 24.07. He swam the third leg on the 200 free relay finals which placed fifth in 1:32.29. Junior Gavin Meier led off, followed by Shermak and senior Alex Johnson anchored with a time of 22.33. Andert swam the third leg in the 400 free relay final which placed seventh in 3:23.60. The relay included Meier, Shermak and Johnson anchored.
Junior Ethan Clare swam an identical 1:05.09 in the 100 breaststroke prelims and finals. He was 12th after the prelims and 13th in the finals. Clare was 18th in the 200 IM prelims in 2:10.95 and swam the lead leg of the 200 free relay which was fifth in 1:38.48.
Johnson placed 15th in the 200 IM final in 2:04.44 after dropping nearly five seconds in the prelims (2:03.84) to place 12th. He was 18th in the 100 free prelims.
Hibbing Invite
Jefferson began the final month of the season with a third-place finish at the Hibbing Invitational Feb. 1.
Lindscheid treats the road trip to the Iron Range as the starting point for championship season.
The Jaguars scored 126 points, 19 points behind runner-up Hibbing while Duluth won the meet with 205 points.
The Jefferson coach noted how they were close to beating Simley for the first time, climbing within eight points of the Spartans after being seeded more than 100 points back coming into the invite.
“The guys swam great,” Lindscheid said, looking to roll the confidence into the Metro West JV Championship meet the following week and sections the weekend after that.
Wallace was the top diver in his final tune-up ahead of sections scoring 497.40 points, ahead of Simley senior and runner-up Garrett Kaiser’s 490.95 points.
Andert was third in the 100 fly in 55.22 with Larson eighth in 1:00.08.
The Jaguars 200 Medley of Humza Jaffri, Colin Alt, Sieling and Fronk was seventh in 1:52.50.
In the 200 free, Shermak was fourth in 1:55.48, Andert was eighth in 1:56.95 and Larson was 11th in 2:00.85.
Shermak was also seventh in the 100 free in 52.64, Johnson was 10th in 53.87 and Meier was 12th in 54.17.
Johnson was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:09.39 followed by Clare with a sixth-place time of 2:14.17.
Meier was seventh in the 50 free in 24.12.
Clare was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.94, Alt was eighth in 1:09.20.
Jefferson closed out the meet with two top-10 relays in the 400 free relay. The A relay of Shermak, Andert, Johnson and Meier was fifth in 3:29.38 and the B relay of Hester, Boldenow, Sieling and Larson was ninth in 3:40.56.
JV Championships
Jefferson’s next generation of varsity swimmers took to the Metro West Conference JV Championships at Olson Middle School Feb. 9.
Event champions include Ian Rash in the 200 IM in 2:38.93 and 100 fly in 1:10.91; Ryan Liu in the 50 free in 25.90; Mason Hobbs in the 100 back in 1:12.03 ahead of Lucas Backes in 1:12.05.
