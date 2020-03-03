Jefferson senior places fourth with 371.55 points on the largest stage
Jefferson senior diver Sam Wallace entered his final state meet with raised expectations after a second-place finish in the 1-meter diving event in 2019.
He wasn’t concerned about the spot on the podium, but rather the point total.
“I just wanted to do better than last year and raise my total,” he said, doing just that by 0.55 points. He scored a 371.00 to place second in the Class AA state meet in 2019 and was fourth this year.
The way to add points was twofold in better execution and a higher degree of difficulty.
Wallace scored a 458.50 capture the Section 2AA title ahead of eventual state runner-up, Minnetonka junior Oliver Poitevent, before the two resumed the rivalry at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus on Saturday.
Poitevent won another previous head-to-head meeting at the section True Team meet and Wallace used that as a bit of motivation Saturday.
“Coming into that I didn’t want to lose to him again and so it felt really good to beat him by 70 points,” Wallace said. That win gave him a confidence boost coming into state.
The divers completed eight dives during Thursday’s preliminary competition to narrow the finals field to 16. Those finalists completed three more dives to determine the overall champion.
Wallace scored a 371.55 to place fourth in Class AA. Poitevent finished with 378.40, behind only Stillwater state champion Josiah Fick’s 462.95.
Wallace was fifth coming into the finals where he made up just under a 12 point difference to overtake Buffalo’s Quincy Kabe for fourth place.
The Jefferson senior added a new back 1 1/2, 1 1/2 twist into his 11-dive routine this season and continued to find a lot of success.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson senior Sam Wallace placed fourth in one-meter diving during the Class AA state meet which concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
