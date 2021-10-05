Jefferson kicker Luke Swanson made a 29-yard field goal to put the Jaguars on the scoreboard late in the opening half of a 34-3 loss to Waconia on Homecoming night at Bloomington Stadium Oct. 1.
It was the fifth consecutive Wildcats win in the series, going back to a 17-14 Jefferson win in 2015.
Waconia junior running back Max McEnelly ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns as they churned out 326 yards on the ground.
Jefferson countered with quarterback Robbie Traylor completing 13-of-28 passes for 142 yards and two interceptions. Elisa Abdulkafur and Nate Habermas each had four catches for 45 and 71 yards, respectively, and senior captain Austin Chroup added three catches.
Finding yards on the ground was tough as Waconia limited the Jaguars to 28 yards on 21 carries, led by senior Brock Edwards, who gained 13 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, the Jaguars were led by Daniel Weber and Isak Sevig with eight tackles each, Cormac Radford had seven tackles and Frank Arth had six tackles.
Jefferson (1-4) travels to South St. Paul (1-4) Friday before hosting Hastings (3-2) at Bloomington Stadium for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Hastings downed South St. Paul 18-12 Oct. 1 in Hastings thanks to a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes of the opening quarter. The Packers made it close in the end, scoring twice in 13 seconds early in the fourth quarter. Malachi Belmares scored on a 24-yard run to put the visitors on the scoreboard and then Ramontay Harmon scooped up a fumble returning it 6-yards for a touchdown to make it an 18-12 game with more than 10 minutes to play.
Hastings quarterback Axel Arnold threw for 85 yards and one touchdown and running back Brenden Freiermuth ran for 89 yards and a touchdown in the opening quarter.
Jefferson wraps up the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Chanhassen with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
