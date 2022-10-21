Democrat Melissa Halvorson Wiklund and Republican Frank Pafko are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Senate District 51, which was formed through redistricting this year.
Wiklund is completing her third term as a state senator representing East Bloomington and most of Richfield.
Senate District 51 covers eastern Bloomington and all of Richfield.
The Sun Current asked the Senate District 51 candidates to respond to a questionnaire for this Voters Guide. Their answers are below.
Senate District 51
Melissa Halvorson Wiklund
Address: 9943 Wentworth Ave., Bloomington
Education: Bachelor of electrical engineering, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Occupation: Legislator
Community involvement: State Senator, District 50 (Richfield and Bloomington), 2013 to present; Director, Bloomington School Board, 2010-12
Contact information: melissa@wiklundforsenate.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
The key issues I will work to address if I am elected to represent Senate District 51 will be continuing to work on creating policies or programs to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs, for example by establishing a prescription drug affordability board that would perform prescription drug cost reviews.
I will continue work I have done to put forward bills to create and fund a better early childhood care and education system which gives parents the ability to afford and find high-quality child care and also pays a living wage to those who work to provide this care.
Another key issue for me is working to address community needs by supporting bonding requests such as the one to fund a new building at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Each session I have successfully worked with members who have a different view on how to solve problems in order to pass bills that benefit Minnesotans.
One example I am proud of is the work I did on the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act which went into effect in 2020 and has provided a way for over 1,000 Minnesotans to access insulin at a time of emergency need. I worked with many legislators (both Republicans and Democrats) to come up with a program by listening to all parties, being willing to adapt and compromise while coming up with a solution that works.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
When we begin the 2023 session, the legislature should review the proposals that nearly passed in 2022.
There were good bills that would have used the surplus to provide tax relief like removing the remaining taxation on social security benefits, to provide funding for our E-12 public education system to address the lack of sufficient funding for things like special education and to provide funding for wage increases for key areas of our workforce, such as professionals who work taking care of our seniors, our Minnesotans with disabilities and our children.
We will need to examine the current status of the surplus and also ensure that we plan for future unknowns by maintaining an adequate budget reserve.
Frank Pafko
Address: 6801 Elliot Ave., Richfield
Education: Minneapolis Roosevelt High School graduate; Bachelor of science in fisheries, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Retired 36-year state employee, 34 years with Minnesota Department of Transportation, retired as chief environmental officer with MnDOT
Community involvement: Volunteer at St Michael’s Lutheran Church of Bloomington
Contact information: pafko4senate.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My key issues are to reduce taxes to help Minnesotans cope with rising inflation. Particularly, eliminating the tax on Social Security and reducing the lowest income tax bracket rate. These appear to have bipartisan support and need to be passed immediately.
Reforming the procedure for continuing a state emergency by requiring House and Senate concurrence beyond 30 days is a top priority.
Improve public education by allowing parents to use state education dollars to choose the school best suited to the student.
Improve public safety by holding prosecutors and judges accountable for plea bargains and reduced sentences. Hold criminals accountable by increasing mandatory minimum sentences, and stop the revolving door that puts criminals with lengthy records back out on the street.
Improving the Minnesota economy by major regulatory reform and by reducing state spending.
Improving state government operations to eliminate misfeasance, malfeasance and fraud to save millions, if not billions, in taxpayer dollars.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As MnDOT Metro North Area Manager in Anoka, Ramsey and northern Hennepin counties, I worked with elected officials from conservative to liberal to develop highway projects that benefited the people of Minnesota.
Approaching the discussion with honesty, respect for different opinions and willingness to find common ground are keys to resolving issues.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We need to use the state budget surplus to lower taxes, return a substantial portion to taxpayers, maintain a substantial rainy day fund and selectively fund necessary one-time projects. There must be no tails to any spending on targeted projects.
