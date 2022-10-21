Democrat Melissa Halvorson Wiklund and Republican Frank Pafko are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Senate District 51, which was formed through redistricting this year.

Wiklund is completing her third term as a state senator representing East Bloomington and most of Richfield.

Melissa Halvorson Wiklund

Frank Pafko

