Voters Guide: Beebe and Elkins seek House District 50B seat
Republican Beth Beebe and Democrat Steve Elkins are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for House District 50B, which was formed through redistricting this year.
Beebe, a Bloomington School Board member, is challenging Elkins, who has been elected to two terms as the House District 49B representative, which included portions of West Bloomington.
House District 50B is wholly within Bloomington, serving precincts in the western half of the city.
The Sun Current asked the House District 50B candidates to respond to a questionnaire for this Voters Guide. Their answers are below.
Beth Beebe
Address: Not given
Education: B.A., social work, minor, political science, Bethel University; B.A., elementary education, San Jose State University; one-year certificate in international studies, William Carey International University, Pasadena, California
Occupation: Bloomington School Board member; Community volunteer
Community involvement: Neighborhood block captain; Election judge; Bloomington Schools PTA member for six years; Bloomington Public Schools substitute paraprofessional; Bloomington Schools volunteer; Volunteer at Bloomington events
Contact information: bethbeebeforstaterep.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Crime is a top concern to Bloomington residents.
Unlike my opponent’s votes, I will hold judges and prosecutors accountable for reduced sentences and bail for repeat violent offenders. I will seek greater scrutiny and potentially ban charitable bail groups, like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, that bail out repeat violent criminals who commit more crimes while out on bail because they have “no skin in the game.” This “catch and release” program escalates crime.
My opponent voted to oppose scrutiny and accountability. I will vote to uphold the rule of law and personal responsibility to make Minnesota safe again.
In education, state standards must focus on basic math, reading, writing and critical thinking skills needed to be equipped for higher learning and training for careers, instead of political ideologies.
I will vote for measures that promote these skills and learning supports for students. I support local and regional programs to increase the number of students who learn skills needed in the building and mechanical trades areas that have a diminishing workforce.
The Minnesota economy was gravely affected by arbitrary COVID-19 lockdowns where businesses were lost or are still struggling. Recovery will come by not allowing detrimental regulations or any new taxes, like my opponent’s proposed gas tax, that will further increase inflation.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I listen with respect, research issues to get the facts from original sources and look into various perspectives. I seek understanding that builds bridges, even if there is still disagreement.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I would use some of the surplus to fund special education, as mandated by law, that has not been paid.
In the Bloomington school district, we fund about $12 million a year that’s missing from the state. This has caused dramatic budget cuts in many school districts.
COVID-19 lockdowns created a mental health crisis and some funding is needed to address it.
Because there is a surplus, the tax rate needs to be reduced to give the remaining money back to hard working taxpayers struggling with the impact of inflation. Taxes on our seniors Social Security benefits must end.
Steve Elkins
Address: 8709 Sandro Road, Bloomington
Education: B.A., economics, University of California, Berkeley
Occupation: Retired economist and information technologist (transportation, health care and other industries)
Community involvement: Current state representative for western Bloomington; Former Bloomington City Council member, Housing and Redevelopment Agency commissioner, planning commissioner, traffic commissioner and Metropolitan Council member; Bloomington Police Citizens Academy participant; Three Bloomington Public Schools task forces; League of Women Voters; Moms Demand Action; Cornerstone Advocacy Center; Izaak Walton League; Citizens League; FairVote Minnesota
Contact information: elkinsforhouse.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
I will defend the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices.
I will continue to advocate for common sense gun safety laws, such as universal background checks, a red flag law and the prosecution of straw buyers to keep guns away from criminals. Assault weapons have no place in our community.
Bloomington residents tell me that they feel safe in their neighborhoods. I will work to ensure that our respectful and professional police force has the resources and support it needs to keep our neighborhoods safe. I am enrolled in the Bloomington Police Citizens Academy to learn about policing from a peace officer’s perspective.
I will defend Minnesota’s tradition of free, fair and accurately tabulated elections.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I am known as a thoughtful legislator who actively seeks out feedback from parties on all sides of an issue, including stakeholders who are likely to oppose my legislative initiatives.
I have been endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce even though I frequently cast votes opposing their official positions because I always take the practical concerns of the business community into consideration.
I look for issues with bipartisan appeal, like health care pricing transparency, consumer data privacy or the reform of housing regulation, and then work with like-minded Republican legislators to research, draft and pass legislation – most of my bills have Republican Senate authors.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I support the compromise agreement among the governor, the House speaker and the Senate majority leader which includes equal parts:
Tax relief, including relief from income and property taxes paid by seniors on Social Security.
Increased funding for the state’s match to obtain our share of federal infrastructure dollars; Increased pay for direct care workers, including nursing home workers and personal care attendants, to alleviate the severe worker shortages in these professions supporting our most vulnerable citizens; Education, including full state funding for special education to remove that burden from local property taxpayers; Indexing the baseline school funding formula for inflation.
Saving the remainder for the state’s “rainy day fund” in case of an economic downturn.
