Republican Chad Anderson and Democrat Nathan Coulter are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for House District 51B, which was formed through redistricting this year.
Anderson is a former state representative, Coulter is a current Bloomington City Council member.
House District 51B is wholly within Bloomington, serving precincts in the eastern half of the city.
The Sun Current asked the House District 51B candidates to respond to a questionnaire for this Voters Guide. Their answers are below.
Chad Anderson
Address: 9433 Riverview Circle, Bloomington
Education: Kennedy High School, Bethel University
Occupation: Real estate broker
Community involvement: Former state representative; Member and volunteer at Cedar Valley Church; Block captain; Jefferson youth hockey coach
Contact information: chadforhouse@gmail.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
The most important issue is keeping our streets, schools and neighborhoods safe.
This can be addressed by ending the defund the police movement and demonization of law enforcement narrative. Additionally, we must provide police with the tools, resources and training they need to be successful, and enhance recruitment initiatives for suburban police departments.
Other key issues include working for successful schools that prepare all students for the future;
Retirement security for seniors by eliminating the Social Security tax; Smart spending and targeted middle class tax relief; Affordable health care and prescription drugs.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a business owner and former legislator, I know that compromise is necessary to achieve mutually beneficial results in business, in lawmaking and in life.
This begins by clearly and transparently stating my position on an issue, but equally important, it requires careful listening to the position of the other side, followed by respectful questioning and give-and-take.
I am proud of my bipartisan record during my previous service in the Legislature, and if elected, will continue to serve Bloomington by working with all stakeholders, regardless of political party, to move our state forward.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Minnesotans are facing the worst inflation in 40 years, which has dramatically increased the cost of groceries, gas and everyday living expenses.
Seniors and those on fixed incomes are being hit particularly hard. Those saving for retirement have seen their 401k balances become 201k’s.
With a $9.3 billion surplus, lawmakers must provide tax relief in the form of a permanent income tax cut targeted to the middle class. Additionally, to enhance retirement security, we can eliminate the tax on seniors’ Social Security benefits.
By setting proper spending priorities, we can provide meaningful tax relief to Bloomington residents and still protect Minnesota’s quality of life. We can move Minnesota out of the highest taxed states and preserve needed investments in education, housing, health care, the environment, public safety and care for our seniors and disabled.
Nathan Coulter
Address: 10000 Emerson Ave., Bloomington
Education: B.A., political science and music education, St. Olaf College; M.P.A., health, housing, and education policy leadership, Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Legislative researcher, Minnesota Senate
Community involvement: Bloomington City Council, 2018-present; Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 2015-2019, 2022-present
Contact information: neighborsfornathan.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My focus will be what it always has been: Working hard, taking on the tough but needed conversations and grounding the choices we make in our shared values.
What I believe, and what I’ve heard from our neighbors, is that the most pressing issues center on support for families. The fact is that a lot of folks were struggling to pay for things like housing, child care, health insurance and higher education already, and now they find themselves set back even farther.
The next Legislature will have a unique opportunity to address these center of life issues, and I hope we won’t pass it up. We also need to acknowledge the need to pass paid family and medical leave, common sense, life-saving gun safety laws and codify reproductive rights into law.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I’ve always believed in working in good faith with anyone who will do the same.
Serving in local government, you learn pretty quickly that folks expect results. Whether it’s addressing public safety needs for our police and fire departments, reinvesting in our parks system or just plowing the streets, these are real issues that affect peoples’ lives every day, and we don’t have the luxury of pushing them off or pretending like they don’t exist.
That’s the kind of approach and dedication I will bring to my work in the Legislature, and at the end of the day, the results are what matter, not partisan game playing.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We will have an historic opportunity to make life-changing investments that will pay long-term dividends, and that’s where our focus should be.
Neighbors that I’ve talked with almost always say the list starts with education – and I agree. We will be able to put serious resources into early childhood, K-12 and higher education that will make a huge difference for our students and our future.
We also need to be clear about the need for support for both child care and long-term care, as well as housing and other infrastructure needs.
Finally, I will advocate that any tax cuts benefit middle- and lower-income Minnesotans, not those who are already doing well.
