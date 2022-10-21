Republican Chad Anderson and Democrat Nathan Coulter are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for House District 51B, which was formed through redistricting this year.

Anderson is a former state representative, Coulter is a current Bloomington City Council member.

Chad Anderson

Chad Anderson
Nathan Coulter

Nathan Coulter

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments