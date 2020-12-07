Winning rematch with Crusaders gives Holy Angels confidence going into 2021 season
Ending the season with a win took on a whole new meaning in 2020. Typically, that is a privilege is reserved for those hoisting a state tournament trophy.
This fall, the schedule was a moving target with all of the delays and adjustments for all sports, including volleyball.
Holy Angels put together another successful season (9-1) and were second in the Tri-Metro Conference based on a 3-1 loss to St. Croix Lutheran on Nov. 2. Not only was it the only loss for a young Stars squad, but the only sets given up all season.
Holy Angels won the rematch 3-0 Nov. 20 in Richfield in what turned out to be the season finale as the pause on youth sports went into effect Nov. 21.
“The girls did a great job embracing the situation,” coach Tom Emanuel said, noting they used the abbreviated season to help seven varsity newcomers gain valuable reps with an eye to the future. “I’m glad we were able to get them as much experience as we did, even though we played only a third of our games. To at least give them a taste of what to expect helps us out. I think we will be pretty good next year.”
Emanuel credits the leadership of three seniors for keeping everyone together during a turbulent summer and fall. They include Kathyrn Alexander, Lauren Thull and Emma Powers.
“They all came into the gym with a purpose and were really good leaders for us,” he said. “They really wanted to make the best of the situation and did a good job leading the way with that, holding everyone accountable and keeping us healthy and safe.”
The Stars were not at full strength against St. Croix Lutheran for the first meeting with key contributors in quarantine. “We were shorthanded and that was OK because that’s what we have a bench for,” Emanuel said. “After looking at everything, we did a good job after that match speeding up the tempo on offense from that point on. We just looked lethargic before that.”
The team rebounded with four consecutive wins to end the season strong. “We knew the motivation would be high to face St. Croix Lutheran again,” Emanuel said. “It was a good way to end the season for the seniors and something to build off for the future.”
The team featured multiple sets of sisters this fall including the Carons and O’Rourkes. Juniors Kassie Caron and Caitlin O’Rourke along with sophomore Kaylee Caron and freshman Kiera O’Rourke helped power the Stars.
Kiera O’Rourke led the team with 110 kills and had a .407 hitting percentage as a right-side hitter.
Kassie was strong all over the floor as the top setter, a strong hitter (third on the team in kills), a leader in blocks. Kaylee and Caitlin were two of the top two serve receivers and junior Emma Campbell was second on the team in hitting with 88 kills with a .129 hitting percentage.
All-Tri-Metro Conference honors went to Caitlyn, Kassie, and Campbell. Honorable Mention honors went to Kiera and Kaylee.
Another sign of the strength of the program is the performance from the youngest levels to varsity. The Stars went 30-2 as a program. Emanuel is proud of the success, knowing participation numbers are up and the level of competition for a spot in the program is high. As a result, the varsity program continues to excel. “Sure there is some disappointment but when you come here you know you will play with a good group of girls,” Emanuel said as the program will have to wait until the spring to learn what section and class they will play in 2021.
Volleyball is adding a fourth class (Class A-AAAA) next season. The classes are based on student enrollment numbers to put like-sized programs together for sections. Holy Angels currently in Class AA in volleyball. The reorganization should take place during a state high school board of directors meeting in the spring.
