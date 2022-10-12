Ranked fourth in the latest Class 3A state coaches association rankings, Holy Angels improved to 9-0 in Tri-Metro Conference and 19-1 overall after a 3-0 sweep at Fridley High School Oct. 4.

To say the Stars have been dominant is an understatement, as they have yet to drop a set in the traditional best 3-of-5 match winning all 12 contests, along with 2-0 sweeps of Highland Park, Simley and Visitation to win the Blazer Invite Sept. 10. 

