Ranked fourth in the latest Class 3A state coaches association rankings, Holy Angels improved to 9-0 in Tri-Metro Conference and 19-1 overall after a 3-0 sweep at Fridley High School Oct. 4.
To say the Stars have been dominant is an understatement, as they have yet to drop a set in the traditional best 3-of-5 match winning all 12 contests, along with 2-0 sweeps of Highland Park, Simley and Visitation to win the Blazer Invite Sept. 10.
The toughest matches yet came during a five-match day at the Chisago Lakes Invite Oct. 1 where the Stars went 4-1 to place third, winning the decisive match 2-1 against Irondale. Cambridge-Isanti not only won the first set of the season against Holy Angels but went on to the 2-1 upset win.
Junior hitter Kiera O’Rourke leads the team with 220 kills and is among the best on the team with 39 aces, 121 digs, 16 blocks,
The Stars have six hitters with more than 46 kills coming into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Grace Tuttle has 88 kills, August Allen and Keira Nagle have 58 and 57 kills, respectively. Junior middle Brooke Wisdom and sophomore middle Claire Logeais have 49 and 46 kills, respectively.
Junior setters Kendall Faber and Shayla Spence have 244 and 197 assists, respectively to help spread the attack across the net and stay less predictable.
Another valuable tool in the offense has been serving the ball as the team has dropped 189 aces in 20 matches. Spence leads the way with 45 followed by senior defensive specialist Kaylee Caron with 42 and O’Rourke with 39. Julia Cebulla has 22, Faber has 19 and Nora Kusber has 14 aces.
Caron leads the team with 211 digs, O’Rourke with 121 and Kusber with 67.
Longeais and O’Rourke lead the team with 25 and 16 blocks, respectively.
Holy Angels will play in its final regular season tournament at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Saturday, Oct. 15. The Stars will open against Holy Family Catholic at 11 a.m.
The Stars wrap up the regular season at Southwest Christian in Chanhassen Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
