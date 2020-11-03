Jefferson keeps rolling to a 6-1 start
Jefferson improved to 6-1 on the season with a 3-0 sweep of Benilde-St. Margaret’s on the Jaguars’ home court Oct. 29 to remain in second place in the Metro West Conference.
Chaska leads the conference with a 6-0 mark as the Jaguars host the Nov. 11 rematch.
Last Wednesday’s win against BSM started well with the Jaguars winning decisively 25-10, 25-14 before being pushed to the brink in the third game 30-28.
“The girls were playing really, really well,” Jaguars coach Crystal Dohlman said of the crisp play through the opening two games before rallying to earn the sweep. Jefferson went to its bench in the third set but fought to comeback. “Our posts [outside hitters] struggled in that third game but it was good for us to come through that.”
Hitter Cassie Sieling led the way with 11 kills and five digs while Ellie Sieling had 11 digs, nine kills and six aces. Melanie Meyers added nine kills and eight digs and setter Kelly McArthur had 33 assists.
The win comes a day after sweeping away Lake Conference leader Eden Prairie. Cassie Sieling led the way with 15 kills and 12 digs, Ellie Sieling had 14 kills and six digs and McArthur had 36 assists.
Remembering a special coach
Alongside Dohlman’s spot on the bench, this season is an open chair and another chair to help the team honor longtime assistant coach Marlon Johnson died from a heart attack on Nov. 27, 2019.
Dohlman wasn’t sure how to honor her longtime assistant coach who was the Co-Section 6-3A Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018. The team decided to include a photo of the coaching staff on the bench from a past season along with a two-liter of Coca-Cola, something he often carried around with him in a backpack.
“We didn’t want to do anything extreme but most of the girls played for him two-plus years so we had a poster above our whiteboard and our practice shirts have a quote from him on them,” Dohlman said. “Our captains asked us over the winter if we could leave a seat for him on the bench so we found a great picture of him on the bench from the previous season and it seems perfect to put it on the seat.”
Next to Johnson’s seat is a plush Jaguar that serves as a good luck charm.
“Marlon always would sit next to it and he would randomly pet it during matches and the managers would notice it,” she said. Johnson also coached at Burnsville High School and Northern Lights Volleyball Club in Savage.
Dohlman and Johnson both coached at Northern Lights before coming to Jefferson for seven seasons.
Several area volleyball coaches knew Johnson well, including Eden Prairie coach Chad Becker. “They were really good friends and Chad loved [the court-side memorial],” Dohlman said. “It’s been a big difference to be without him. I have assistants who are fantastic and by no means are they not doing what I need them to do. But when you work with someone as long as we did, you get used to what they bring to the table.
“I catch myself every practice and match wondering what Marlon would be saying. It doesn’t affect the girls as much but we addressed him not being with us and we all miss his insight for sure.”
She purposely didn’t fill the vacancy on the coaching staff, knowing the time wasn’t right to bring on someone new.
According to his obituary, Johnson was known as “Mr. Walleye” by friends and family for his love of fishing, hunting and camping. Johnson is survived by his son Garrett Johnson and daughter Reanne Johnson her children Cohen, McKenna, and Finlee and brothers Terry and Walt Johnson.
“For years, Marlon trained, motivated, and inspired hundreds of [volleyball] players and their families,” the obituary said. “Marlon was known for his boisterous laugh, kind smile, and enthusiasm for the sport.” A public memorial service at Jefferson High School including an open mic to share memories took place last December.
