Last year’s section finalists win finals rematch
Off to a 4-1 start, Jefferson played with its full complement of starting players on the floor for the first time this season during a three-game sweep of crosstown rival Kennedy on Oct. 20.
Senior setter Kelly McArthur made the most of her return to the floor with 26 assists against Kennedy.
Sophomore Olivia Opstad took over setting duties while McArthur was out of the lineup. Opstad picked up 97 assists in three matches including 50 assists in the five-set win over Chanhassen.
“Olivia only had a couple of days to figure it out and run our offense for us and did a really, really nice job,” Jaguars coach Crystal Dohlman said.
After topping Chanhassen in five sets and being swept by Chaska, Jefferson visited St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 22, in a rematch of the Section 6-3A final.
The Orioles took the fifth and decisive set for its first-ever section title last November.
Thursday’s Metro West match found Jefferson coming out on top by a 3-1 result after the Orioles won the opening set 25-20. Jefferson went on to dominate the next two sets 25-14, 25-12 and finished off the match with a 25-23 fourth-set score.
Six days after opening practice, Jefferson swept away Cooper 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 in the Metro West Conference opener played at Jefferson Oct. 9.
Jefferson needed five sets to skip past Chanhassen Oct. 13. Down 2-0 (25-23, 29-27), the Jaguars rallied to win the final three sets 25-22, 25-20 and 15-10. Two nights later Jefferson wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 3-0 loss to Chaska 27-25, 25-21, 25-15.
“I think we were more nerves than anything against Chan,” Dohlman said as the team served just over 50 percent whereas that number has been hovering around 83 percent for the season. As for the serve receive, the team is averaging a 2.2 per set. “Now it’s a matter of us running the offense and staying healthy,” Dohlman said.
With only a week lead-up before the first match, Dohlman said the changes have been constant from the state high school league. “We had six days to get it together and figured out and things keep changing,” Dohlman said. “Every few days we get a new update on guidelines or rules have changed and spectators are being allowed at the last minute,” she said, which distracts her from coaching on the floor as much as she would like to. “I had times when I literally walked into practice saying ‘I literally cannot speak. Can you read my mind’,” she said trying to work through the different COVID-19 protocols while running a smooth varsity program. Dohlman is thankful the bulk of the team knows what to expect. “This is a great group of girls and when it comes down to it, they just don’t let the ball hit the floor,” the Jaguars coach said. “They make it easy for us, that way.”
After eight graduated from the program, the core back has experience led by junior sisters Ellie Sieling and Cassie Sieling, junior middle Melanie Meyer and with McArthur setting.
“They will all be a force, for sure,” Dohlman said. “And that helps our pin hitters so much to have middles we can go to.”
Through four matches, Cassie Sieling leads the team with 55 kills (23 against Chanhassen) and 10 blocks while Ellie Sieling has 38 kills, 17 aces and 35 digs (12 against Chanhassen). Melanie Meyer has 30 kills and eight blocks and Paris Alvarez has 10 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.