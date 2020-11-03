New coach Jen Bowman brings HOF cred to Kennedy court
Coming off a thrilling five-set comeback win over Cooper for the first victory of the season, Kennedy volleyball is learning first-hand how determination and an eagerness to improve sets them up for success during this highly unusual season.
The Eagles (1-5) won the Oct. 24 Metro West Conference match by scores of 25-23, 21-25, 30-28, 17-25, 16-14.
Kennedy, under guidance by new head coach Jen Bowman, trailed 14-10 in the decisive and fifth set before a six-point rally closed out the dramatic match.
Underclassmen and captains (senior libero Carina Bustos and outside hitter Mya Tyler) dotted the box score while the Eagles had a season-high 13 aces and 8 blocks.
Freshman Latasha Carter led the team with 8 kills, 5 blocks, 11 digs and 2 aces. Eighth-grader Jorie Houk added 6 kills, 3 aces, 11 assists, 9 digs and 3 blocks. Senior captain Mya Tyler added 15 digs.
Bowman is also the head coach at Dakota County Technical College (NJCAA Division I) and only joined the program a week before the delayed start in October, which only added to the oddity of the season.
“The story of how I became the coach is a little bit of a roller coaster ride, just like trying to live in the time of COVID in 2020,” she said as the college season was moved to the spring, allowing her to join Kennedy for the fall.
Interested because of her previous coaching history at Kennedy, she knew it would be tough to find another coach in such a short amount of time. “I thought if I could do it, I could try to help make this season a positive experience during this crazy time for the athletes. I definitely couldn’t be juggling both.”
She credits the help from assistant coach Molly Lohman, who has taken over practices when Bowman’s been pulled into college coaching responsibilities. Also on the staff are Laura Humes and Sheryl Raithel.
Raithel is the Eagles’ longtime lacrosse coach and physical education instructor.
“We have some fantastic coaches and it is a privilege to work with these extraordinary women each day,” Bowman said.
Hall of Famer
Bowman grew up in Maple Grove and was a standout at Osseo High School, playing from 1997-2000.
She served on the Kennedy staff as a position coach in 2008-09 and then as an assistant from 2011-14.
Bowman, and sister Kelly Bowman Stuntz, were inducted into the Osseo High School Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bowman earned several accolades for her volleyball and basketball career with the Orioles (four-time all-conference, second-team all metro and all-state in 1998 and first-team all-metro and all-state as a captain in 1999). She finished with 932 kills, 1,282 assists and 268 aces before going on to play at Northern Illinois University. She was named Mid-American Conference (MAC) 2000 Freshman of the Year and the MAC Player of the Year (in 2001, she was the first sophomore to receive the honor), led the MAC in assists in 2000 and 2001. As a sophomore and finished fourth in the nation in assists and was a USA Junior National Team member.
She played at California State Long Beach in 2002 and transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she wrapped up her collegiate career in the 2003 Final Four and 2004 NCAA National Championship runner-up team.
Her pro career included the AVP beach tour, where she made six main draw events in 2006 and was part of the 2005 USAV AA Adult National Championship Team.
Her coaching career includes seasons with the Gophers, St. Thomas, Augsburg College, New Life Academy plus clubs including Armour Volleyball Club, M1 Volleyball Club and Vital Volleyball Club.
Update
Bowman said being in the gym coaching again is nice, even with nearly daily changes to safety protocols.
“They get to play volleyball together, we get the opportunity to coach them and we all appreciate the time we have together,” she said. “Volleyball still feels like volleyball, even though we are wearing masks and social distancing when possible. I am grateful to be in the gym with these amazing people.”
Being able to pull from her experience as a player and coach is always nice but regardless of the level she coaches, “the biggest challenge and what I look forward to the most is connecting with the athletes and figuring out how to help them develop team chemistry, help them improve every day and making sure they have a fun and positive experience.”
The Eagles have two remaining home matches against Jefferson (Nov. 13) and Chanhassen (Nov. 18) which begin at 7 p.m. Fans are limited to two tickets per player.
