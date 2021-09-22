Opstad, Sieling injuries test depth of ranked volleyball squad
Through the first 10 days of the volleyball season, Jefferson was ranked second in the Class AAAA state coaches association poll with conference 3-0 wins over Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono, which also received votes in Class AAA.
Sandwiched between was a five-set victory over Eagan, a perennial big-school state favorite ranked fourth in Class AAAA at the time.
The Jaguars were living up to deserved preseason expectations, included in conversations among the elite programs in the state and looking to end a state tournament appearance drought that has lasted two decades.
Then came the first tournament of the season, with an always formidable schedule of opponents regardless of class size at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall.
Going 3-2 over Sept. 10-11, the Jaguars lost setter Olivia Opstad to an ankle injury sustained in the three-set loss to third-ranked Champlin Park, which was the second game on Saturday.
The injury allowed freshman Maddie Lecher to gain valuable experience as a setter with the varsity team.
Opstad had 189 set assists through seven matches, averaging 13.5 assists per set before the injury. Six players accounted for the other 26 assists before the Sept. 14 match against New Prague.
Jefferson appeared poised to make a push for the tournament title with 2-0 sweeps over Owatonna and Maple Grove Friday. Saturday began with an eye-opening 2-0 loss to No. 2 ranked (Class A) Minneota.
Jefferson closed out the tournament with a 2-1 win over yet another ranked team in No. 5 (Class AAA) Hutchinson.
“We love the Southwest tournament because there are no easy matches,” Jaguars coach Crystal Dohlman said. “It’s eye-opening to play some of the smaller teams. The girls learned you can’t overlook anyone as we did against Minneota. Just because we are a bigger school doesn’t matter. Outstate kids can play and we learned that.”
Dohlman felt her squad wrapped up the tournament with a solid win over a very good Hutchinson squad by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 15-12.
Conference play resumes
Jefferson resumed its conference home schedule against New Prague, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA at the time, Sept. 14. The Trojans are one of three Metro West newcomers and walked off the court with a 3-1 win against the Jaguars, who lost senior Ellie Sieling when she injured her ankle after landing awkwardly on the net post in the opening set.
Sieling leads the team in nearly every statistical category including kills (62 kills, averaging 4.4 kills per set), while sister Cassie Sieling is next with 41 kills. Melanie Meyer and Elanor Erickson had 33 and 14 kills, respectively, through Sept. 13.
Meyer and Erickson shared the team lead with six blocks each.
Ellie Sieling leads the team with 10 ace services and 55 digs. She is second to Cassie Sieling in serve receives with 81. Cassie Sieling has 82 serve receives and 54 digs.
Libero Paris Alvarez has 69 serve receives, 40 digs and three aces.
Jefferson took the opening set 25-21 but New Prague won the next three sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18 to spoil Youth Night on the Jaguars home court.
Already down Opstad, the loss of an All-State all-around player like Sieling is another challenge for a program that has dealt with more than its share of tough breaks in recent history.
Opstad and Sieling are important to the Jaguars, Dohlman said the team uses six-rotation players, meaning they rarely leave the floor. The Jaguars also missed the services of Paige Flowers, who is in the concussion protocol.
Dohlman was impressed with the fortitude of Cassie Sieling Tuesday to continue playing at a high level, despite seeing her sister go down with an injury.
“I was proud of Cassie, she flinched when Ellie went down but didn’t crumble,” Dohlman said. “Cassie completely stepped up as a leader and that girl dug out three-quarters of the court and brought the rest of the team with her. She was all over the place and I think it was a relief to everyone to see Cassie back on the bench.”
Cassie Sieling returned to the bench with her ankle wrapped on crutches to cheer on her teammates.
At best, Dohlman believes Opstad will miss one more week and will stay in the back row until completely healed.
“Good news is that we are early in the season, which is what I told the girls in Marshall,” Dohlman said. “What hurts is that we want a conference championship and [the loss to New Prague] makes that a lot more difficult.”
Meyer moved to an outside hitting spot while Ava Mundt jumped into the middle against New Prague.
“Ava’s a kid who hasn’t seen the court much and does a good job for us. She doesn’t make errors and sets up a nice block. She did her job just like she has done for us for weeks now,” Dohlman said.
Erickson provides a tall blocker in the middle of the net to force the opposition to rethink the attack. “Eleanor is a good worker who is always asking what she can do to get better,” Dohlman said as Erickson continues to improve her speed to get into the necessary block.
Hyped up
Jefferson was one set away from sweeping Eagan in the second match of the season. The Wildcats weren’t going away easily, as the perennial power rebounded from losing the opening sets 25-16 and 25-20 to win a tough third set 25-23 then the fourth 25-19 to force a winner-take-all fifth set. Jefferson won it 15-13,showing the ability to close out a tough match.
“We scared ourselves in the first two games,” Dohlman said. “The girls are very capable and know what they can do but when they actually came out and handled [Eagan] they went into an ‘Oh my God, what did we just do’ and sat back. I told them, ‘It’s Eagan. Did you think they were just going to take it?’”
Every team is unique in terms of what level of hype is needed to get the best outcome. Some players thrive on the challenge and others do best with no pressure.
“This team needs to be hyped-up to play well and that’s what we learned against Eagan,” she said.
The program is working with a sports psychologist again this season, and the challenge from the psychologist leading up to the Eagan match was for each teammate to figure out what level of hype they needed.
“How do you get yourself in that right area,” Dohlman said. “So we are working on what she gives us.”
Rankings
As for the rankings, given the additional fourth class, Dohlman puts even less emphasis on who is ranked where, despite playing five ranked opponents through the opening three weeks of the season.
“It’s fun to be rewarded for your work on paper,” Dohlman said of being ranked. “We beat Eagan and came out of the gate hard. The girls are pretty grounded and not looking ahead too much.”
“They are going to be good when we get it all together,” Dohlman said, but for the time being the lineup is constantly evolving to find the best mix. “We have what it takes with our hitters and defense. Honestly, it is the team chemistry that is what is going to get us through this because the girls enjoy each other in the gym and want to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.