A 45-year-old Apple Valley man who stopped at a Bloomington gas station left with an empty wallet, and not simply from pumping a tank of gas.
Police officers were dispatched to Speedway, 1800 E. 90th St., at approximately 7 p.m. March 4 after a report that the Apple Valley man was robbed outside the convenience store. The man reported that he was parked at a gas pump and checking his tires when a male approached him, pointing a handgun at him. The male demanded the victim’s money, and the victim said he handed over his wallet containing $600, Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht explained.
The perpetrator then fled on foot to the southwest. A witness at the scene didn’t realize what happened initially, but also reported that the perpetrator fled in the same direction. A K-9 unit at the scene attempted to track the male, but was unable to do so, Utecht said.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the scene, he noted.
Assault arrest
A 25-year-old woman never offered an explanation for why she was assaulted by a 53-year-old man, but she didn’t need one for him to be arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The woman first came to the attention of the police after she stopped at Speedway, 1220 W. 98th St., at approximately 5:30 p.m. March 3. The woman entered the store and had a noticeably bloody arm. When asked if she needed medical help, she declined. A witness called 911 following the woman’s departure, noting she left in a red SUV that did not have a license plate, Utecht said.
Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in the area, but they were soon summoned to a residence on the 10500 block of Lyndale Avenue. A woman was in the driveway when officers arrived, and appeared to have a bloody left arm. She reported that the 53-year-old man was inside the house, and that he had stabbed her. Officers could see two males in the house as they were setting up a perimeter around the building, Utecht explained.
One of the men exited the house and spoke with the officers, who were then able to reach the 53-year-old man by phone. He came out of the house after talking with an officer, was detained without incident and eventually arrested, Utecht said.
According to the victim, she lived in Wabasha and the suspect had picked her up the previous night. She had fallen asleep on a sofa at the house and after waking up was assaulted by the suspect, who punched her, choked her with a cord and cut her arm with a knife she had in her possession. He then took her cellphone and broke it, refusing to let her leave. He was later apologetic and said he would replace her cellphone. He drove her to Walmart and Speedway before returning to the Lyndale Avenue residence, where he was living, although his identification listed him as a Los Angeles resident. The woman never offered an explanation for the assault, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault and domestic strangulation in addition to second-degree assault.
Window shopping?
The occupants of a white Chevrolet Tahoe were rather suspicious as they navigated a Bloomington parking lot, and confirmed their suspicious activity when they attempted to outrun a police officer in their vehicle, which had been reported stolen.
Police officers were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 10590 France Ave., at approximately 9:20 a.m. March 5 after a report that the occupants of the Tahoe appeared to be pulling up to parked vehicles in the lot, as if they were scouting the contents of the vehicle. The report provided the plate number from the vehicle’s temporary license plate, and the plate wasn’t listed to a white SUV, according to Utecht.
When an officer pulled up to the Tahoe, the female driver fled through the parking lot and headed north on France Avenue. An officer in pursuit of the vehicle followed it to 90th Street, where the driver turned east. She hit the median in her attempt to turn, causing the driver’s side tires of the Tahoe to deflate. That didn’t deter the driver, however, as she continued east to Interstate 35W, Utecht explained.
At I-35W, the woman attempted to turn north as an officer attempted a PIT maneuver. The vehicle spun into a guard rail and flipped over, ending the pursuit and resulting in the arrest of the driver and her passenger, Utecht said.
The driver, a 23-year-old Shoreview woman, was booked on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. She also had five warrants from five Minnesota counties. Her passenger, a 50-year-old St. Paul man, who was reported to have been driving the SUV prior to officers arriving, was booked for riding in a stolen vehicle.
The Tahoe had been reported stolen in St. Paul, Utecht noted.
Telling detail
Days after two laptop computers and Bluetooth speakers were reported missing from a Minnesota Department of Health vaccine clinic site, a 38-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary.
The theft was reported Feb. 16. The investigation determined that the equipment was likely stolen overnight between Feb. 12 and 13 from the Mall of America vaccine clinic. Consumed food and beverage containers in an enclosed area suggested somebody may have slept in the space, and a review of mall surveillance video provided images of a suspect, who was identified through previous police booking photos, Utecht explained.
A mall security officer identified the suspect in a stairwell on March 7 and detained him until police officers could arrive and arrest him, Utecht said.
The suspect was identifiable in the security video because he did not have hands, Utecht noted.
Confusing story
A 52-year-old Indiana man had a hard time keeping his story straight, and little evidence to back up his claim he was robbed by a rideshare driver.
Police officers were dispatched to BP, 8950 Penn Ave., at approximately 1:40 a.m. March 5. They met with the Indiana man who initially hung up after calling 911, then called again to report that he left his wallet in a vehicle after booking a ride through Lyft. He then called back again, claiming the driver had pulled a gun on him and took his wallet, Utecht said.
The man appeared to be intoxicated and eventually claimed it was an Uber driver that picked him up. The man said he entered the vehicle at a nearby bar, but didn’t know what the vehicle was he had entered. He had a vague description of the driver, who he said drove several blocks before demanding the man’s wallet and kicking him out of the vehicle, Utecht explained.
The man, who said he was trying to get back to his hotel room, reported that he had credit cards and a Social Security card in his wallet, but did not report having cash in the wallet. The officers checked his cellphone and found no indication he had scheduled a ride through Lyft or Uber, Utecht noted.
