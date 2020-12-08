Bloomington investigators are working to solve two robberies that left the victims with injuries.
In one case, the victim had two lacerations to his ear following a struggle with the perpetrator.
The victim, a 56-year-old Oak Grove man, had blood on his neck when he was spotted at the Mall of America transit station shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 20, according to the initial 911 call. Police officers responding to the report located the belligerent man, who appeared to be intoxicated, Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kevin Herman said.
The victim said he had walked from Metro Transit’s 28th Street station toward the mall when he was confronted by a man who attacked and robbed him, taking the victim’s identification and EBT card, as well as $100, according to Herman.
Surveillance video from the mall showed that the man had been walking near the mall when he was confronted by the perpetrator, who was sitting near a fence outside of Element hotel, across from the mall’s east parking ramp. The video showed a struggle between the two men, with the victim on the ground as the perpetrator fled the scene, wearing dark clothing and a backpack, Herman said.
During a search of the area, officers found a man inside the Element parking ramp elevator. He had a backpack and an orange stroller. They questioned the man, who has no permanent address. He denied any involvement in the incident, explaining he was seeking shelter from the rain. He consented to a search of his property. That search turned up several credit cards that were not in his name, cards the man claimed to have found, although nothing in his possession was in the victim’s name, Herman explained.
The cards and information about the man were collected, but he was not arrested at the hotel. Officers continued searching the area but failed to find a man matching the perpetrator’s description, Herman added.
A 44-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted outside a South Loop hotel four days later.
Police officers were dispatched to Hampton Inn, 2860 Metro Drive, at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 24. The woman was in her hotel room when officers arrived, and she appeared to have been bleeding from her nose, Herman said.
The victim, who was living at the hotel, said she was smoking a cigarette outside of the hotel when a dark van pulled up near her. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask exited and approached her, making a reference to Stephanie. The perpetrator punched the woman, whose name is not Stephanie, in the face. She fell to the ground, and the perpetrator kicked and punched her repeatedly, taking her black purse and cellphone before fleeing the scene in the van, Herman explained.
The victim was checked by paramedics and did not need to be taken to a hospital. She reported that her purse contained her identification, an EBT card and $56, Herman added.
A trace of the phone by the police department showed that it was located in downtown Minneapolis, but it has not been recovered, Herman noted.
Sexual assaults
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving his 11-year-old daughter.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9100 block of Old Cedar Avenue Nov. 10 to speak with the victim’s mother. The woman said the suspect is her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing. They had not been living together since March, and the woman initially called the police to inquire about a restraining order against her husband, according to Herman.
The woman indicated that incidents between the suspect and his daughter date back to when the girl was 5 years old. During a forensic interview of the child, she described incidents that occurred when she was at home with her father while her mother was away with the girl’s siblings, Herman said.
The suspect was arrested Nov. 24.
A 21-year-old woman with no permanent address also reported a sexual assault, noting it occurred at a Bloomington hotel.
The woman said that the suspect is a boyfriend she has had an on-and-off relationship with for approximately one year, according to Herman.
Police officers were dispatched to Holiday gas station, 8331 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 5:10 a.m. Nov. 21, to meet with the victim. The woman said that the suspect, a 35-year-old Hopkins man, was still in her hotel room at the Renaissance Hotel, 5500 American Blvd. W., Herman said.
The victim said she was staying at the hotel and had not seen the man recently due to her seeking sobriety treatment. She had a variety of his possessions and wanted him to take them, so he came to her hotel room the previous evening. He wanted to have intercourse with her when he arrived, but she denied his request, saying she wanted to talk. During the evening they used methamphetamines, and the suspect became angry when he learned she was texting an ex-boyfriend. Eventually the suspect slapped her and forced her onto the bed, preventing her from getting up as he began to sexually assault her, Herman explained.
The suspect later fell asleep in the bed. The victim collected her possessions from the room and took them to her vehicle, eventually leaving the hotel and calling the police. When officers questioned the suspect at the hotel, he claimed the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room were not his, Herman noted.
The suspect said that he was upset with the victim because she was selling drugs, but denied slapping or sexually assaulting her. He claimed he was being set up by the victim, who he said was angry because he told her he was done dealing with her and her issues. His duffel bag contained narcotics, however, and a search warrant for his cellphone revealed a text message he sent, claiming to have slapped the victim, whom he named in the text, according to Herman.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree assault, domestic assault and drug possession.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
