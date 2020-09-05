A 37-year-old Minneapolis man reported that his wallet, including $900, was stolen during a robbery in his Bloomington hotel room.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., at approximately 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20 to meet with the victim and his 22-year-old friend, who was present during the incident. The victim, who said he has been residing at the hotel, reported that he was robbed after he answered a knock at his door.
He said the two perpetrators pushed their way into the room, and one of the men had a bandanna wrapped around his hand, as if he was concealing a handgun, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victim and his friend reported that the perpetrators discussed whether to shoot them before grabbing the victim’s wallet off a bed and leaving. The victim said his wallet contained credit cards in addition to his cash, Bitney said.
Based upon the vague description of the perpetrators, officers searched the hotel and identified two men who matched the description. But they were not the perpetrators, according to the victim and his friend, Bitney noted.
The victim said that the incident occurred 15 minutes prior to his calling the police. When asked why he waited to call, he said they had marijuana in the room, and wanted to clean up the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim denied that the robbery had anything to do with drugs in their room, Bitney said.
Odd strategy
A residential burglary report resulted in three arrests after suspects attempted to steal a spool of wire from a telecommunications equipment area.
Police officers were dispatched to 10600 block of Johnson Circle at approximately 3 a.m. Aug. 20 after a resident reported that an unknown man had opened a door into his house. When confronted, the man fled the area, Bitney said.
In patrolling the area, officers did not immediately spot the perpetrator, but they did find a 31-year-old Eagan man and a 31-year-old West St. Paul woman rolling a large spool of wire toward a parked vehicle, behind Valley West Shopping Center. When an officer approached the duo in a squad car, the man and woman took off running. They ran behind a nearby generator, but reconsidered their strategy and came out from behind the generator moments later, according to Bitney.
After detaining the duo, officers questioned them about their actions, and if they had any accomplices with them. The West St. Paul woman said that they had dropped a man off nearby, and that he had instructed the duo to steal wire from the fenced telecommunications area. There was no sign of forced entry or damage to the fencing, Bitney said.
Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were visible inside the duo’s parked vehicle, resulting in the suspects being booked on suspicion of narcotics possession in addition to theft from a telecommunications center and trespassing, Bitney noted.
The 49-year-old St. Paul man who prompted the initial burglary report was subsequently found in the parking lot in front of Cub Foods, where he was arrested. He had several outstanding warrants, including a Minnesota Department of Corrections felony warrant, Bitney added.
Criminal sexual conduct
A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a 23-year-old Monticello woman sent a message to her friend, asking for help.
Police officers were dispatched to Microtel Inn and Suites, 801 E. 78th St., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Aug. 23. The victim’s friend called the police after receiving a text message suggesting the victim was unable to leave the hotel room, according to Bitney.
The suspect answered when officers knocked on the hotel room door. They could see the woman inside the room as they spoke to the suspect, and she appeared to be silently asking for help. The officers asked the woman to step out into the hallway, where she was questioned, while the suspect was questioned inside the room.
The woman said the suspect made sexual advances toward her in the bathroom of the hotel room that night, which she declined. He then responded by grabbing her around the neck and squeezing. She tried to scream, and he told her not to, Bitney explained.
The woman gave no indication that she had a relationship with the suspect, and was fearful of him after the confrontation in the bathroom. She intended to fall asleep and leave before he awakened the following morning, but she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her, and unwilling to stop when she told him to. Due to threats he had made in the past, she feared for her safety and sent the message to her friend, asking for help, Bitney said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic strangulation in addition to criminal sexual conduct.
Financial disaster
A 36-year-old St. Paul man and a 31-year-old St. Paul woman were not interested in paying for merchandise at the Bloomington Walmart store, even with counterfeit bills the man had in his wallet.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart at approximately noon Aug. 20. The duo was observed concealing items while in the store and running to their vehicle when confronted by a loss prevention officer outside the store.
They drove off, but their vehicle description made it easy for responding officers to locate the duo, who arrived as the vehicle was exiting the parking lot. The duo was pulled over at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and American Boulevard East, where they were arrested, according to Bitney.
The 36-year-old man was driving, and had a felony warrant, as well as a suspended license. A search following his arrest turned up eight counterfeit $100 bills in his wallet. The 31-year-old woman also had outstanding warrants, Bitney noted.
A search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, counterfeit checks, mail that was not in the name of either suspect and checks and receipts that were not in their names, Bitney added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
