A Verizon Wireless proposal to expand an existing data center in Bloomington has drawn the skepticism of neighboring residents, as well as the Bloomington City Council.
The expansion plan was considered during the council’s Dec. 21 meeting, and continued to its Jan. 11 meeting, providing the city additional time to gather information pertaining to noise concerns of residents in the neighborhood.
The 53,000-square-foot building at 10801 Bush Lake Road includes offices and training space as well as a data center. The proposed expansion of 17,000 square feet would be on the north of the existing building, comprising network, electrical distribution, battery and cooling rooms. Air handling units are proposed to the north of the expansion, with a new masonry wall to be constructed between the units and West Old Shakopee Road.
The plan was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission on Nov. 19. The application did not seek City Code deviations, giving the commission approval authority for the project, but an appeal by residents of the neighborhood brought the matter before the council, according to the council’s project summary.
Resident complaints about the existing use of the site pertain to noise pollution and odor. The expansion plan would add several air handling units, air conditioning condensers and back-up generators, which prompted the city’s staff to require Verizon Wireless submit a noise study performed by acoustics engineers.
Molly Lahn, who lives near the Verizon site, said she appreciated Verizon’s efforts to mitigate resident concerns. She remained concern about the expansion’s site impact, which would result in the loss of trees and green space through the building’s outward and upward expansion.
Additionally, Lahn was concerned about added noise from the site. Legal or not, the noise produced at the site is unacceptable for residents living nearby. She described the sound as a “constant, unrelenting drone.”
Resident Linda Fletcher said it would be unwise for the council to make any decision at its Dec. 21 meeting, noting results of a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigation regarding the noise had yet to be delivered to the city.
Resident Gary Guerin, a civil engineer, submitted extensive technical testimony, expressing doubt the expansion plan would meet the noise standards. He recommended a third-party peer review of Verizon’s noise study.
The plan has also raised concerns about exhaust venting for generators on the site. Verizon has proposed air scrubbers for the generators to remove particulates from the exhaust, according to Glen Markegard, the city’s planning manager.
Guerin cast doubt upon their effectiveness, saying the scrubbers would remove particulates, but not toxins. Prior to obtaining a certificate of occupancy, the site would be tested to verify it complies with state noise standards, Markegard noted.
