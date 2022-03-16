The need for service didn’t go away, but delivery of that service needed to change in a hurry.
The staff and volunteers of Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People have faced many challenges in delivering their food and housing assistance to residents in Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and a portion of South Minneapolis during the past two years. If there’s such a thing as “business as usual” at VEAP, the organization is closer to that than it was at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the way services were disseminated.
From produce and poultry to rental and utility assistance, the pandemic has brought periods of increased demand for assistance from area residents, according to Joe McDonald, VEAP’s CEO.
VEAP’s food pantry provides a wide variety of options for clients. Based upon the resources VEAP taps into for perishable and non-perishable items, VEAP clients have traditionally had choices regarding the fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other groceries they take home.
The system works well when clients are welcome to walk the aisles of the food pantry. The pandemic changed that, as social distancing measures quickly brought about a drive-thru pickup service that still aimed to provide some choices for visitors who no longer exited their vehicle before exiting the VEAP parking lot, according to McDonald.
Those choices were sometimes constricted by the same supply chain issues that limited inventory at local grocery stores during the early months of the pandemic. VEAP’s access to food through governmental programs offset some of the supply chain shortages, but VEAP is not immune to the rising cost of commodities , McDonald noted.
VEAP’s inventory is subject to what is available through its suppliers and local donations. VEAP never ran short of food to distribute, but has had near-full shelves and not-so-full shelves during the past two years. The requests for service have fluctuated as well, based upon the availability of other programs and resources from both governmental programs and community organizations like VEAP, McDonald explained.
Eviction moratoriums have helped keep area residents from being displaced during the pandemic, and VEAP has assisted clients with keeping up with rent payments due to income loss. From donations by individuals, local businesses and faith communities during the first months of the pandemic to federal relief disseminated by Hennepin County, VEAP has allocated more than $9 million toward housing assistance during the pandemic, according to McDonald.
With financial support from federal programs waning, “we’re bracing ourselves for an upswing in demand again,” McDonald said. In times of economic recovery, low-income workers, seniors and residents living with disabilities will continue to deal with the tail end of the economic impacts of the past two years, and will continue to need VEAP’s support, he added.
Flexibility
McDonald said that when it comes to VEAP’s food pantry, the goal is to provide clients with complete choice. That wasn’t feasible when its distribution switched to a drive-thru service, but the process was refined as time went on, providing greater choices to clients who found their way to the pantry, he said.
VEAP is now offering in-person visits once per week, on Wednesdays, and using the drive-thru model for the balance of the week. The return to in-person visits should increase this year, but the drive-thru option will remain in place as an alternative, and that may be a long-term option, according to McDonald.
Drive-thru service doesn’t offer the full array of choices, but with limited choices a client can be on the road in 10 minutes, shorter than a traditional visit to the pantry, he said. Some clients appreciate the ease and simplicity of the drive-thru service, he noted. “We have discovered something through necessity,” McDonald said.
In addition to distribution through its pantry, VEAP also delivers food to the community. A mobile pantry allows VEAP to deliver food to neighborhoods throughout its service area, and the organization is back to stopping at 10 sites on a regular basis. In addition, VEAP has made more deliveries directly to homes during the pandemic for seniors and disabled residents, McDonald said.
VEAP relies on volunteers to keep the pantry operating, and the emphasis on social distancing as a result of the pandemic meant trying to keep the inventory moving with fewer people. And there were fewer volunteers to call upon due to the health concerns and precautions of some volunteers who opted to avoid public settings, according to McDonald.
But those who could volunteer picked up the slack, he noted.
In 2019 there were approximately 3,300 volunteers who gave 68,000 hours to VEAP. In 2021 there were less than half as many volunteers that came through VEAP’s doors, but those 1,500 volunteers provided 58,000 hours of service. The average volunteer gave 19 hours of service in 2019, and that smaller pool of volunteers last year averaged 40 hours, with some topping 300 hours last year, McDonald explained.
And the pandemic brought many new volunteers to help keep the inventory moving during the past two years, he added.
March brings an annual statewide campaign to replenish the inventory of food pantries and other organizations that typically see a decline in donations following the holiday season. Working with area schools and faith communities, VEAP has set a goal of $200,000 and 100,000 pounds of food during its Minnesota FoodShare campaign, which will run through April 10.
Bloomington Public Schools will be collecting donations from March 21-25, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Each of the district’s 17 school sites and their business partners, along with several district departments, will participate in the collection. All food and cash donations raised by the schools will benefit VEAP. The annual collection has donated more than 480,000 pounds of food over 11 years.
Information about VEAP and its services is available online at veap.org.
Edina Public Schools is also working to replenish the VEAP shelves this year. Schools in Edina will be collecting donations April 4-8. Early learning and elementary schools will focus on food donations while secondary schools will focus on fundraising. Cash donations provide VEAP with flexibility in filling the pantry shelves and bolstering the organization’s resources.
