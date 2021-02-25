What may have been intended to be a memorable Valentine’s Day will most certainly be one for a 31-year-old St. Louis Park man who was arrested at a Bloomington hotel, suspected of assaulting his girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the Mall of America Radisson Blu hotel at approximately 8 p.m. Feb. 14, following a 911 call. The caller hung up after placing the call, but the dispatch operator called back and spoke with a 32-year-old St. Louis Park woman, who said she had been assaulted, and provided a room number, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers obtained a master key to the room and went to the door. They heard loud banging inside the room, but nobody responded when they knocked on the door. After announcing their presence, there was still no answer, so they opened the door. Inside the officers could see the victim, who appeared to be bleeding from her head. It appeared items had been thrown around the room, and the officers had a partial view of the suspect from the doorway, Bitney said.
The victim exited the room and spoke with an officer in the hallway while the suspect was detained inside the room. The woman said that they had returned to the room from dinner and were having drinks. The suspect became upset about his previous relationship and began yelling. He then threw items around the room and punched the walls repeatedly, Bitney explained.
The suspect then began throwing objects at the victim before punching her in the face and throwing her on the floor. At that point she made her initial 911 call, Bitney noted.
Based upon the evidence at the scene, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, which would be a felony based upon his previous convictions for domestic strangulation and violating a no-contact order, Bitney said.
2 arrests, 1 day
A 37-year-old Bloomington man was arrested twice in a span of hours, the second time as a result of his girlfriend’s report that he had assaulted her at his Bloomington home.
A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman reported the domestic assault case at the Bloomington Police station at approximately 7 p.m. Feb. 13. She said she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for several years and had been staying at his Bloomington residence for about two weeks, according to Bitney.
The victim reported that during the previous evening they had been arguing, as her boyfriend had questioned her fidelity. The argument continued during the morning of the 13th, and in an attempt to assuage his suspicions, she offered her cellphone to him, telling him to review anything he wanted. He allegedly knocked the phone out of her hand, grabbed her and started choking her, Bitney said.
He then threw her on the floor and choked her for approximately one minute. The victim said she came close to losing consciousness before he released his grip. She was able to retreat to the bathroom, where she attempted to call 911, but her phone was not working, Bitney noted.
She waited alone inside the bathroom for approximately 30 minutes before determining it was safe to exit. Upon doing so, she immediately left her boyfriend’s residence and made contact with a friend. She was driving with her friend through Minneapolis and it appeared that their vehicle was being followed. The woman thought it was her boyfriend, Bitney explained.
They continued driving into Golden Valley and called the police. She drove to a designated location to meet with an officer, and her boyfriend continued to follow, stopping at the meeting location after his girlfriend did. The officer spoke with the victim and her boyfriend and he was eventually arrested on suspicion of stalking, Bitney said.
The victim then drove to the Bloomington Police station to report the assault. The officer taking her report noted that she had marks on her body consistent with the strangulation she reported.
Although the Bloomington Police Department was unable to take the suspect into custody before he was released in Golden Valley, he was arrested hours later on suspicion domestic strangulation and threats of violence at his home on the 1900 block of West 84th Street, Bitney noted.
The victim reported that while being choked, her boyfriend had threatened to kill her, Bitney added.
Sexual assaults
Arrests were made in two sexual assault cases involving children.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving his stepdaughter.
A member of the child’s family reported the suspected assault on Sept. 28. The 9-year-old victim had told a relative about inappropriate contact involving her stepfather, and the relative confronted the stepfather and the child’s 26-year-old mother about it, which resulted in the family distancing itself from the relative, according to Bitney.
Through the police department’s investigation, it was learned that another family member heard similar reports from the child, and a forensic interview of the child was conducted. The child spoke of multiple sexual assaults over a span of two or more years, approximately the same amount of time the child’s mother and stepfather had been together, Bitney explained.
The child’s mother told investigators she was uncertain that an assault had occurred after confronting her husband, and feared calling the police, Bitney noted.
The suspect met with investigators and had an attorney present for his interview. He made no admission of guilt, and the case was submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which determined there was probable cause to charge him, resulting in his arrest on Feb. 17. Although incidents between the suspect and victim had occurred in Bloomington, the family had moved more than once during the previous few years, and some incidents may have occurred outside the city, according to Bitney.
A 33-year-old Bloomington man was arrested the same day in an unrelated investigation.
The investigation began Jan. 21 after the police department received a report through a school of a student who may have been a sexual assault victim. The investigation determined through a forensic interview that a 12-year-old girl had been the victim of inappropriate sexual conduct, allegedly by her mother’s boyfriend, Bitney said.
The mother, a 43-year-old Bloomington woman, said she was unaware of any such actions by her boyfriend, and the county attorney’s office determined there was probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Bitney noted.
