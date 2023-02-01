A Bloomington resident who set out to meet his neighbors and connect with the community seven years ago will now represent residents citywide on the Bloomington City Council.
During its Jan. 23 meeting, the council appointed Chao Moua to fill a vacant at-large council seat, a term he will fill for most of 2023. The final two years of the term will be filled through a special election in November.
Moua, 34, and his wife Shauna moved to Bloomington prior to the birth of their two sons because they wanted to live in a community that offered activities and ways to connect with other families rather than a suburb where they spent their time commuting to and from work every day, with little community interaction, he explained.
Bloomington was central to many family and friends of the couple, and with the birth of their first child four years ago, Moua began looking for events and programs for young families. That spurred more interest into what was happening in other facets of the city, and led him to apply for the Bloomington Leadership Program, which promotes civic engagement and develops community leaders while breaking down barriers and increasing understanding of local government. The program introduced Moua to many city functions, as well as a variety of residents, he said.
From that experience he volunteered to join the city’s Budget Advisory Committee – created in 2020 to consider options to address the city’s revenue shortfall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – and the city’s core planning team for its five-year strategic plan in 2021.
Moua saw the City Council vacancy as a way to continue his involvement with the city and an opportunity to help others connect with and build their community. “I definitely found my place and my reason for being in Bloomington,” he noted.
Communication
As a first-generation American of Hmong descent, Moua learned early in life the importance of communication.
As a bilingual student in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Moua attended his first-grade parent-teacher conferences, serving as a translator between his parents and his teacher, he said.
Beyond language, Moua was also translating culture for his immigrant parents, he noted.
His role in his parents’ lives is not unlike how he sees his role as a council member, he said. During his first council interview in January, he described Bloomington as a kaleidoscope of change, and can relate to the challenges today’s residents face, he explained. Having seen how hard his parents and teachers worked to build connections between his family and his community, he intends to serve in a similar capacity between residents and city government, he added.
Moua is a business manager for a tech company, and has spent a decade working in the manufacturing industry, the last four as a business and account manager. With two young sons, and a third child expected in April, Chao expects to attend a variety of events while serving as a council member, events he sees as an opportunity to connect with and discuss issues with residents.
The city received more than 20 applications for the vacancy, and interviewed 18 applicants in its first round of interviews. Moua was one of five finalists for the appointment, and earned four votes during the council’s first round of nominations for the appointment, the minimum required for the appointment. The remaining two nominations went to Maureen Scallen Failor, a former Bloomington Chamber president.
“There were many very impressive candidates with a wide array of experience and community involvement. It was difficult to narrow the group down to five and then to pick one,” Mayor Tim Busse said in the city’s announcement of Moua’s appointment. “It shows the quality and depth and leadership of the residents of this city.”
Moua will be sworn in at the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, but the city has already set up his council email account and office phone. He can be reached at cmoua@bloomingtonmn.gov and 763-229-7582.
