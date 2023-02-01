A Bloomington resident who set out to meet his neighbors and connect with the community seven years ago will now represent residents citywide on the Bloomington City Council.

During its Jan. 23 meeting, the council appointed Chao Moua to fill a vacant at-large council seat, a term he will fill for most of 2023. The final two years of the term will be filled through a special election in November.

Chao Moua

Chao Moua (Submitted photo)

