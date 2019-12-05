The cost of living in Bloomington is on the rise following increases in residential water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste collection fees, approved last month by the Bloomington City Council.
The rate increases for 2020 aren’t surprising, based upon the presentation made to the council late in 2018. A two-step rate increase for water and wastewater service was projected, and the proposals approved by the council at its Nov. 18 meeting were in line with the projections of a year ago.
But the cost for solid waste collection is increasing more than might have been projected six months ago, as Hennepin County informed the city recently that the cost for solid waste disposal is increasing, and the increase in that cost is passed along to residential customers under the city’s organized collection system. Word of the increased fee for solid waste disposal at the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center in Minneapolis didn’t reach the city until October, the council was told.
The overall monthly total of the utility services for an average single-family residential home with a medium-sized garbage can will increase from $67.06 per month to $71.52. That’s an increase of $4.46 per month, or 6.7%, according to Kari Carlson, the city’s budget manager.
The council approved the new rates unanimously following Carlson’s summation of the fee increases and associated budget projections. The city’s utility funds are supported primarily by the fees collected for the associated service, and those fees typically cover both the service cost and future infrastructure repair and replacement, she explained. The solid waste rate increases for 2020 are due in part to the rate increases built into the contract the city struck with the garbage haulers when the city converted to its organized collection system in 2016.
The licensed haulers providing service to Bloomington negotiated a contract as a consortium and divided their market share in an effort to reduce solid waste collection traffic throughout the city. As part of the contract, the haulers receive a 2% biannual service rate increase for solid waste, recycling and the annual curbside clean-up program collection, Carlson noted.
The rate charged to residents is composed of three components, the collection rate for solid waste, the disposal rate for solid waste and the city’s administrative costs to provide the service, which includes bimonthly billing, Carlson said.
Under organized collection, haulers are required to use the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center, often referred to as the garbage burner in downtown Minneapolis, or a similar facility. The cost for haulers to dispose of solid waste at the HERC is expected to increase 8.62% in 2020, from $58 a ton to $63 a ton, according to Carlson.
The administrative fee associated with providing organized collection is also increasing. The city had been charging $1 per month to offset its costs, but after an analysis of the time city staff members were dedicating to the administrative services for utility oversight and billing of the city’s utilities, it was recommended that the rate be increased to $1.70 to better reflect the costs associated with solid waste administration.
An audit of the costs associated with utility administration showed that more time was being spent on solid waste than other utilities, and the costs associated with the staffing is being redistributed to reflect that. Staffing for the city’s utility administration is not changing, according to Karl Keel, the city’s public works director.
And the position of sustainability coordinator, created in conjunction with organized collection, will be funded through the general fund budget in 2020 rather than in the solid waste budget, Carlson noted.
The monthly bill for solid waste services to single-family homes with a small garbage can will increase from $14.33 per month to $15.46 per month. The fee for homes with medium garbage cans will increase from $17.30 to $18.67. The fee for homes with large garbage cans will increase from $20.26 to $21.89.
The monthly increase for curbside clean-up service will increase by 10%, from $4.02 to $4.42, Carlson said. That fee also funds storm debris clean-up service, and the goal of the rate increase is to offset anticipated increases in disposal costs and build up a reserve to fund future storm clean up, she added.
Other fees
The water rate continues to increase, in part, because Mother Nature has been busy.
The city’s residential water service is provided through a two-tier system. The monthly fee for every 1,000 gallons of water service will increase 8.5%. Tier 1 provides up to 6,000 gallons of water per month. In 2019, that rate is $3.69. Next year, the rate will be $4.01.
For Tier 2, the rate per 1,000 gallons of service is $6.53 this year. Next year, the rate will increase to $7.07. The majority of families do not reach Tier 2 in any given month, and Tier 2 rates are billed predominantly in the summer months, when lawn watering is common, according to Carlson.
The rate increases were projected a year ago, and the past year’s weather provided plenty of natural lawn watering, minimizing the demand by single-family homes, Carlson explained.
In addition to covering the service costs of the utility, the water rate is intended to generate revenue for future infrastructure repair and replacement, she noted.
The monthly rate increase for an average single-family household will be $1.75, according to Carlson. That increase follows an increase of $1.68 for 2019.
The wastewater rate increase for 2020 is being driven by an increase in the wastewater treatment fee assessed by the Metropolitan Council, which provides the service.
The rate per 1,000 gallons of wastewater service will increase 2.75%, from $4.82 to $4.99, according to Carlson. That 17-cent increase in 2020 follows a 19-cent increase for 2019, she noted.
The monthly rate increase for an average single-family household will be 62 cents, from $17.59 to $18.21, Carlson said.
The stormwater utility fee funds the operation, maintenance and improvements to the storm sewer system through a fee charged to property owners. The fee recovers costs associated with providing stormwater utility service to residents and commercial establishments in an effort to protect structures and the public from stormwater damage caused by surface water runoff, Carlson explained.
The annual rate, based upon a one-third acre residential lot – the approximate average for the city – is $7.66 per month in 2019. A 4-percent increase in 2020 will raise the fee to $7.97 per month. Annually, the cost for a one-third acre single-family home will increase from $91.80 to $95.47, according to Carlson.
Video of the utility fee and budget presentation is available online at tr.im/2020rates.
