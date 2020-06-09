After cancelling summer season, BFA finds depleted account
UPDATE: Bloomington Police arrested Amy Johnson on Monday, June 8 on probable cause felony theft, according to a public information release from the police department. She was booked and released pending charges on the same day and has not formally been charged.
After deciding to cancel the summer softball season during an emergency board meeting Sunday, May 31, the following day Bloomington Fastpitch Association discovered financial discrepancies in its accounts.
The double blow to the community-based Bloomington Bast program was relayed to players and families through an email on June 2.
“Over the last month we have noticed discrepancies regarding our finances,” the email co-authored by president Chris Clifford and the board. “Unfortunately after reviewing information, we believe that BFA may have been the victim of a large theft of association funds.”
The discovery was ultimately discovered while making a routine visit to the bank to switch names on the association account, according to Salo.
The association notified Bloomington Police which is investigating the theft report, confirmed by Cmdr. Damon Bitney with the investigations division. Bitney was unable to provide more details.
According to the BFA email, the checking account balance was $36.52 with outstanding bills yet to be paid.
The association is assessing the financial position and is exploring options to borrow funds to pay creditors and continue to operate while attempting to recover losses, including a discussion with an attorney.
While the exact amount of losses is not known, the association estimates it to be more than $100,000, while liabilities are over $50,000, the association reported in the email sent to families. According to tax filings going back to Nov. 1, 2010 to Oct. 31, 2011, average total revenue annual was $128,530, not including expenses.
“We will be working with law enforcement in an investigation into the loss and will be seeking to hold the defendant(s) responsible to the fullest extent possible,” Clifford wrote. They plan to amend the association’s by-laws at the next board meeting to create additional safeguards for authorizing payments and expenditures, requiring bi-annual audits and create stricter controls for any people who handle association funds.
A public question and answer session will be held soon to address member families.
“I promise transparency as we navigate this horrible situation,” Clifford wrote, noting thathe will keep families informed as much as possible, through a weekly email update or as it becomes available or another way. “I know we are a strong BFA community that loves our players, that wants our players to succeed and have fun. We cannot allow this loss to distort the larger picture which is that community for our players.
“We sincerely apologize to all of our families and will do everything we possibly can to refund everyone as possible.”
The association is working through its options on how to proceed and is appreciative for the support it has received from the community. “We are very honored and humbled by the support we have received from our community with offers of services, to fundraise for us, monitary donations and many kind words of support,” Salo said. We know with this support we will come back stronger than ever.”
Season over
Refunds for the 2020 summer season will not be issued at this time, given the association’s financial situation.
Canceling the season was a decision made before the losses were discovered, according to Salo. “It was more about COVID-19 and not knowing when games would start,” she said, explaining that the season would’ve been very condensed, finishing up by the end of July when it would’ve been mid-June before games took place. “We were prepared with teams picked, uniforms ready to go but in talking with our neighboring programs several didn’t make it through tryouts or order uniforms.”
