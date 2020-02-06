Girls’ hockey heads into section play this week. Section 2AA quarterfinals begin Friday, Feb. 7 with the better seeds hosting games at 7 p.m.

No. 8 New Prague at No. 1 Minnetonka

Leah Bosch
Buy Now

Hopkins/Park sophomore goalie Leah Bosch averaged 35.4 saves per game this season.

No. 5 Chaska/Chanhassen at No. 4 Shakopee

No. 6 Bloomington Jefferson at No. 3 Holy Family

No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Eden Prairie.

Semifinals and finals will be played at Braemar Ice Arena.

Semifinals are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Finals are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.  

Section 6AA

With a field of seven teams, No. 1 Edina received a first-round bye into the semifinal, Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Parade Ice Arena. The other semifinal is at 7:30 p.m. with the final set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

The quarterfinals will be played at the better seed Saturday, Feb. 8 including No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m.; No. 7 Hopkins/St. Louis Park at No. 2 Blake (2 p.m. Blake Ice Arena); No. 6 Osseo/Park Center at No. 3 Wayzata (7 p.m. Plymouth Ice Center).

Section 5A

No. 6 Holy Angels lost at No. 3 Orono 4-0 in the quarterfinals at the St. Louis Park Rec Center Feb. 5. 

The rec center will host all section games.

No. 1 Breck defeated No. 8 St. Francis/North Branch 11-0, No. 4 Minneapolis defeated No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 4-0; No. 2 Chisago Lakes defeated No. 7 Totino-Grace 5-0. 

Semifinal pairings on Friday, Feb. 7: Chisago Lakes vs. Orono at 5:30 p.m.; Minneapolis vs. Breck, 7:30 p.m. 

Finals set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments