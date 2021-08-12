A 35-year-old Oakdale man’s presence on the roof of a Bloomington home suggested there was trouble inside, and police officers responding to the scene ended up arresting a 37-year-old Bloomington man who was found to be in violation of a no-contact order.
Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Highpoint Terrace at approximately 3:15 p.m. Aug. 1. The Oakdale man on the roof indicated to the officers that the suspect was inside along with a 49-year-old woman who lived at the home. The woman had a no-contact order against the suspect, and the history of their relationship was unclear, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The Oakdale man said he was inside the residence with the woman when they heard the garage door open. The suspect began yelling after entering the home, so the Oakdale man fled out a bedroom window, as he feared for his safety, Utecht explained.
Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the home, but received no answer after knocking and yelling to the duo inside. As officers forced the door open, they were met by the 49-year-old woman. She was removed from the residence for her safety as officers attempted to communicate with the suspect. He was in the upper level of the home and refused to come downstairs, according to Utecht.
He sat down at the top of the steps, however, and was taken into custody without incident, Utecht noted.
The 49-year-old woman surmised that the suspect used the automatic garage door opener’s code to access the garage, and it appeared that he forced the interior garage door open to gain access to the house, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and violation of the no-contact order. His booking indicated he had lived at the residence, but he did not have a permanent address at the time of his arrest, Utecht added.
Car versus tree
The driver of a stolen vehicle was able to flee on foot after crashing the vehicle into a tree, only to be arrested three days later in an unrelated incident.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. Aug. 1, a police officer patrolling the parking lot of Holiday Stationstore, 50 W. 98th St., learned through a license plate check of a vehicle that it had been reported stolen. The vehicle was pulling out when the officer initiated the license plate check. Upon learning that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Burnsville earlier that day, the officer exited the parking lot and began to pursue the vehicle, which had headed westbound on 98th Street, according to Utecht.
As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver turned south on Pleasant Avenue and began to accelerate. The officer initiated a traffic stop at that point, but the driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed, passing another vehicle and running a stop sign at 102nd Street. The officer terminated the pursuit at that point, and watched the vehicle turn east at 104th Street, Utecht explained.
The officer stopped following the vehicle and drove toward Nicollet Avenue in an attempt to intercept the driver, but never had the opportunity, as 911 calls indicated that the driver hit a tree near the intersection of 104th Street and Pleasant Avenue.
At the scene, witnesses pointed to a 20-year-old Shakopee man, who was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. A search of the man turned up suspected narcotics, Utecht noted.
The driver fled the area on foot, and a K-9 search of the area failed to locate him. The Burnsville Police Department’s investigation of the vehicle theft provided information about a possible suspect, and a photo of the suspect appeared to match the description provided by witnesses of the man fleeing the scene in Bloomington, according to Utecht.
The suspect was arrested on Aug. 4 after being detained during an incident in Shakopee, he added.
The 20-year-old Chanhassen man was then transported to Bloomington and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing a police officer.
No tree necessary
Police officers were able to intervene and end another stolen vehicle pursuit through Bloomington.
A 44-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was identified when it entered Mall of America shortly before 7 p.m. July 29.
Mall security personnel tracked the vehicle to the surface parking lot outside of Macy’s. Through surveillance cameras the mall’s staff identified the driver, who exited the vehicle, approached the mall and met up with a woman. The duo then returned to the vehicle and began to drive off, according to Utecht.
Police officers responding to the report were able to identify the vehicle, which was reported stolen in St. Louis Park, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, however, as he began to flee through Bloomington. The pursuit ended when an officer conducted a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 77th Street in Richfield, Utecht said.
The driver was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing the stolen vehicle and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He also had burglary and driving while impaired warrants at the time of his arrest. His female companion had a warrant as well, Utecht noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.