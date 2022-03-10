An unwelcome visit to a Bloomington apartment by the brother of the 32-year-old woman who lives there resulted in the man’s arrest on suspicion of first-degree burglary, property damage and threats of violence.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Harrison Road at approximately 3 a.m. March 2 after the woman reported that her brother, a 31-year-old St. Paul man, had climbed onto her balcony and broke a window to gain access to the apartment, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The woman said she and two other women were in the apartment living room when they heard a knock on the balcony door. She quickly realized it was her brother, who asked to be let into the apartment. When the woman declined, he yelled at her to open the door. The woman told him not to break the glass in her door, to which the man responded by making death threats before breaking the glass and entering the apartment. At that point the women fled the apartment and called 911, Utecht explained.
The woman has had problems with her brother in the past, and he has been cited for trespassing at the property and was not permitted to return, Utecht noted.
As the woman was speaking with a police officer outside the building, the other two women, who live elsewhere in the apartment building, came running toward them, advising that the suspect was exiting the west doors of the building. He did, and began walking toward the women with bloodied hands. The officers told the man to stop, and he complied. He was then detained and eventually arrested, Utecht said.
The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment of the injuries to his hands, he noted.
Poor deception
The suspect in a catalytic converter theft that was captured by a surveillance camera was arrested about a week later, despite the suspect’s claims he was not the man police officers were looking for.
The theft was reported Feb. 23, and appeared to have occurred on Feb. 20 in a parking lot on the 9200 block of East Bloomington Freeway, Utecht said.
Surveillance video of the parking lot showed a Ford Focus pulling up to a van parked in the lot. The Focus had a Colorado license plate, which was registered to a Hyundai Sonata. A man exited the Focus and began tampering with the van, but broke a saw while doing so and left the parking lot without the catalytic converter, according to Utecht.
But the same vehicle returned later. The same male exited the vehicle and succeeded in stealing the catalytic converter from the van. This time, however, the vehicle was displaying a license plate registered to a Ford Focus. The man in the video appeared to be a 34-year-old Bloomington man who has been previously arrested in Bloomington, Utecht explained.
The Colorado license plates were reported stolen Feb. 24 while the Hyundai was parked on the 200 block of West 97th Street, Utecht noted.
The suspect was known to drive a black Chevrolet Suburban, and a patrol officer spotted the vehicle parked, with its hood open, at approximately 7:20 a.m. March 1 near the intersection of 98th Street and Pleasant Avenue. The officer recognized the man as the suspect in the catalytic converter theft, and when he stopped and asked the man if he was the suspect, the man identified himself by a different name.
He claimed not to have an ID in his possession and said he would retrieve it. The man put his hands in his pockets as he began to walk toward the truck, but the officer ordered him to stop, grabbing the man by his jacket. The suspect attempted to pull away, at which point he was told he was under arrest. That prompted the suspect to flee the scene, Utecht said.
The officer chased the suspect to a nearby parking lot, and attempted to shoot him with a Taser gun, but failed to successfully do so. When another officer arrived at the scene, the suspect quit running and was arrested, Utecht explained.
Following his arrest, a search of the suspect turned up suspected narcotics. He was booked on suspicion of felony theft, property damage, narcotics possession, obstructing a police officer with force and fleeing a police officer on foot.
Following his arrest, a search warrant for the suspect’s home was executed, resulting in the recovery of the stolen Colorado license plates from a vehicle parked at the home, Utecht noted.
Family feud
There was a disagreement between a Burnsville man and his sister at their cousin’s Bloomington apartment, and when it was all over, two men were arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9900 block of Briar Road at approximately noon March 2. They met with a 27-year-old Bloomington woman who reported that two of her cousins had assaulted their sister and a friend at the woman’s apartment, but were no longer there, Utecht said.
The victims were there, however, and officers found a 21-year-old Eagan woman on the floor, screaming in pain from an injury to her arm. A 32-year-old Bloomington man was in the kitchen, and had cuts, red marks and swelling on his face and neck, Utecht noted.
The 27-year-old tenant told police that her 24-year-old cousin had been at the apartment and was arguing with his sister, the 21-year-old Eagan woman. The 24-year-old man injured his sister’s right arm, at which point the 32-year-old Bloomington man attempted to intervene. Ultimately the 24-year-old man was kicked out of the apartment, but wound up fighting with the 32-year-old man outside the apartment, Utecht explained.
The victims didn’t call 911 immediately, and the 21-year-old woman called her 28-year-old brother to report what happened, prompting him to show up at the apartment. When he arrived, however, he began arguing with the victims, and called the 24-year-old brother back to the apartment, where they further assaulted the 32-year-old man, allegedly punching him and kicking him on the ground, according to Utecht.
When the tenant called 911, the brothers departed. The brothers shared an apartment in Burnsville, and when the Burnsville Police Department was asked to check their residence, the suspects were located and arrested, Utecht said.
The 24-year-old brother was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault and domestic assault, while the 28-year-old brother was booked on suspicion of fifth-degree assault. After their arrest, the victims said they did not want to pursue charges against the duo, Utecht noted.
