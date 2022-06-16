Four women were arrested at Mall of America in Bloomington on suspicion of first-degree robbery, accused of assaulting an 18-year-old store employee and attempting to take her cell phone and wallet.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 6:50 p.m. June 5 following reports of an assault outside of the Kids Foot Locker store, where the victim worked.
The victim said she had been shopping at the Urban Planet store across the hallway from Kids Foot Locker on the mall’s second floor. As she exited Urban Planet, she saw four women yelling and creating a disturbance in the hallway, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
She told the women to “chill out” as she passed them, but did not look directly at them. One of the women asked what she said as the victim continued walking, and then one of the women confronted her, bumping into the victim. The woman continued walking as the foursome followed her, Utecht said.
The women then began grabbing at the victim’s bags and punching her in the head multiple times. The victim attempted to flee to the nearby Kids Foot Locker and was thrown to the floor outside the store. She was carrying a shopping bag in one hand and her cell phone in the other, and had a crossbody purse. One of the women grabbed for the shopping bag while the victim was on the floor and another woman was attempting to take her purse, but the strap was around her neck. Her wallet fell out of the purse, however, and she dropped her cell phone during the confrontation. But she didn’t lose her wallet or cell phone, as bystanders intervened before the women could flee with her possessions. The suspects fled the scene without the victim’s possessions, although her cell phone screen was cracked during the confrontation, Utecht noted.
The suspects were located in the mall’s east parking ramp, where they were detained. The victim – an 18-year-old Miltona, Minnesota, woman – was escorted to the ramp and verified it was the same group that attacked her, leading to the arrest of the foursome, Utecht explained.
Arrested were a 38-year-old Chanhassen woman, a 28-year-old St. Paul woman, a 25-year-old Minnetonka woman and a 21-year-old St. Paul woman.
No fairy tale ending
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man with two warrants failed to both outrun a police officer and sell a story of innocence.
A patrol officer began following the suspect’s silver Kia at approximately 8:30 p.m. June 3, after the officer observed the vehicle was traveling faster than other eastbound vehicles on American Boulevard. The officer was behind the vehicle as it reached Chicago Avenue, where the driver made a U-turn without yielding to oncoming traffic. The officer could see the driver, who appeared to be alarmed, Utecht said.
The officer turned around and continued following the Kia, which was again accelerating. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect turned and attempted to flee. The officer soon caught up with the vehicle, however, and performed a PIT maneuver on 80th Street, near 12th Avenue. The vehicle was disabled and the occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident, according to Utecht.
The driver did not try to run from the disabled vehicle, although he claimed he wasn’t the driver. Having climbed into the backseat of the Kia, he claimed the driver had fled on foot. The problem with his story was that the officer never lost sight of the vehicle once it was disabled, Utecht explained.
The suspect gave multiple false names when asked to identify himself. When his identity was verified, it turned out he had two warrants for probation violations. He was arrested on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle and giving a false name to a police officer. His two passengers were not arrested, Utecht noted.
Awakened neighbors
Neighbors at a Bloomington apartment complex reported sounds that suggested a domestic dispute was occurring in their building, and police officers responding to the report arrested a 32-year-old resident.
Officers were dispatched to Hampshire Hill Apartments, 10660 Hampshire Ave., at approximately 5:20 a.m. June 8. They heard a male and female talking inside an apartment, but no sounds of fighting or violence. The officers knocked on the door and a 27-year-old woman answered.
She exited the apartment and was holding a towel on the right side of her face, with traces of blood on her face and neck. The officers could see the suspect inside the apartment, which appeared disheveled, as the woman exited, Utecht said.
The woman told an officer that she had picked up her husband in St. Paul an hour earlier, and that he was upset over a conversation he had with his sister. As they discussed the conversation at their apartment, the suspect began throwing objects, then pushed his wife into a wall, where she struck a TV. The suspect then began throwing their cats against the wall, threatening to kill them, according to Utecht.
The woman reported that her husband then grabbed a handgun and removed its magazine, which he dropped. She picked it up, and while doing so he struck her with the butt of the gun, then put the pistol in her mouth. She pleaded with him to stop. He then took her cell phone and smashed it. Soon after there was a knock on their apartment door, Utecht said.
Other officers entered the apartment to speak with the suspect. He began to walk away, eventually retreating to a bedroom. He tried to close the door, but the officers prevented him from doing so as he ignored their commands. When the man began approaching an officer, he was forcibly handcuffed, Utecht explained.
With probable cause to arrest the man, he was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic assault, threats of violence, property damage and animal cruelty. He also had two warrants, Utecht noted.
A search of the apartment turned up a handgun in the master bedroom closet, and the woman showed officers a bag of ammunition her husband had, Utecht added.
Angry roommate
A 22-year-old Bloomington woman was also arrested at Hampshire Hills Apartments earlier that week, following a dispute with her cousin.
Police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximately 4:20 p.m. June 6 after the suspect’s cousin reported that she had been stabbed. The cousin was outside the building when officers arrived and told the police she shares an apartment with the suspect. She said they had been arguing about their inability to terminate their lease early, according to Utecht.
According to the victim, the suspect went into her bedroom and slammed her door. The victim then knocked on her door, and the suspect responded by threatening to kill her. When she did exit the bedroom, the suspect reportedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a steak knife and poked the victim in the shoulder. At that point the victim grabbed her keys, cellphone and purse and went to the building manager’s office to call the police, Utecht said.
The victim had a minor injury to her left shoulder and did not need medical attention, he noted.
Officers went to the apartment but received no response from the suspect. With the victim’s permission to enter, the officers did so, and found the woman inside. She was compliant and arrested without incident, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
