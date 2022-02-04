When it comes to being in the wrong place at the wrong time, a 29-year-old Minneapolis man hit the jackpot.
His arrest on suspicion of domestic assault and fleeing a police officer in a stolen van may have turned out far different had he not unwittingly parked near the scene of a medical call.
The incident began in an apartment complex parking lot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The suspect and a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman were inside the van, which had been reported stolen in Minneapolis. With the rear sliding door open, the woman’s screaming “get off me” from inside the van was likely to be heard by somebody in the vicinity of the 9000 block of 18th Avenue. And it was, by Bloomington police officers, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officers were departing the scene of a medical call when they heard the woman scream. As they searched for the woman, they spotted the van, with its open door, from a distance, and could see two people in it. It appeared as if the suspect was assaulting the woman inside, and as the officers began to approach the van, the suspect noticed them, Utecht said.
The man quickly turned his attention away from the woman and hopped into the driver’s seat of the van. He drove off as officers yelled at him to stop, initially heading south on Old Cedar Avenue and then west on Old Shakopee Road, according to Utecht.
The van, which had no license plates, was easy to identify as it traveled west through Bloomington. Another patrol officer spotted it traveling west at Portland Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not pull over, however, and instead turned north at Grand Avenue. When the van reached the intersection of 95th Street and Garfield Avenue, the suspect drove through the stop sign, prompting the officer to terminate the pursuit, Utecht noted.
The van continued north toward the point where Garfield turns into Syndicate Avenue. The suspect soon terminated any further pursuits when he crashed into a utility pole on Syndicate Avenue. When an officer reached the crash site the driver was lying on the ground. The woman attempted to flee the scene on foot, but did not get far before being apprehended, Utecht explained.
The woman was cited for fleeing a police officer on foot and released at the scene, he added.
New accommodations
A 47-year-old New Hope man was concerned when he saw his vehicle being towed from a Bloomington hotel parking lot. He was more concerned when he saw a police car in the parking lot, as his vehicle had been reported stolen.
A patrol officer passing through the parking lot at Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 12:20 p.m. Jan. 24 identified the stolen vehicle. The rental car had been reported stolen in Baxter in November, according to Utecht.
The tow truck’s arrival got the attention of the suspect, who exited the hotel and approached the tow truck driver. What he didn’t notice was the squad cars parked away from the vehicle. The officers noticed that the suspect, who seemed upset, turned around to return to the hotel after a brief conversation with the tow truck driver. When an officer began to approach the suspect, telling him to stop, the man continued to the building, Utecht said.
A hotel manager recognized the man, and when an officer entered the building asking who he was, the manager provided his room number. Based upon the name he was registered under, it was determined he had a felony warrant, Utecht noted.
The manager then asked the police to evict the suspect, and officers went to his room, where there was no answer. The manager provided a room key, and upon entry the officers found the suspect inside. He was cooperative and taken into custody, Utecht explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of stolen vehicle possession and fleeing a police officer on foot, as well as his warrant.
Arson
A 49-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of arson and making threats of violence following a garage fire at his home.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Second Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Jan. 24. Firefighters were already at the scene, attending to the smoldering fire. The suspect and a 62-year-old woman were at the home, and when questioned by the officer, the woman said her boyfriend had made threats against her, according to Utecht.
She reported that when she arrived at the home they began arguing. She said he threatened to kill her, then said if she called the police he would kill her and burn their house down. He then retrieved a paper towel from the kitchen before entering the garage, Utecht said.
Following questioning of the duo the suspect was arrested, he added.
Robbery
A 39-year-old Bloomington man said he was robbed while clearing snow from the parking lot of the apartment building where he lives.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10500 block of East Bloomington Freeway at approximately 4:20 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim said he is responsible for snow removal in the parking lot and noticed an occupied car in the lot as he was working. A man eventually exited the vehicle and approached the victim, asking why the victim was watching the vehicle. The vehicle’s driver then exited the vehicle and approached the victim while holding a handgun, according to Utecht.
The men took the victim’s wallet, which contained $20 and credit cards, before driving off in a white sedan, Utecht noted.
