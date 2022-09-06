Update: The 25-year-old driver in the following two-vehicle collision, Eric Walker of Minneapolis, died on Sept. 3, according to the Bloomington Police Department. 

A 40-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation two days after a collision in east Bloomington that sent four people to the hospital.

