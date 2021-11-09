Duffy-Shaw, Garton and Clow named to All-Tournament team
Holy Angels girls soccer rebounded for the first loss of the season with a 6-1 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to win the third-place trophy at the Class AA state tournament on Friday.
The day began with Stars sophomore striker Audrey Garton scoring twice in the first half on goals set up by Kathryn Van Sloun in the ninth minute and 29th minute from Cat Duffy-Shaw in the game played at West St. Paul Athletics Center.
The Lumberjacks brought one goal back to enter halftime trailing 2-1.
Holy Angels (20-1-1) put together an emphatic final half to end the 2021 season by scoring four times, including three goals inside the opening nine minutes. Duffy-Shaw made it 3-1 2:10 into the second half with an assist from Ella Clow before Van Sloun scored a natural hat trick, with goals in the 46th, 49th and 66th minutes for the final 6-1 total. Clow and Duffy-Shaw added another assist each, and Lauren VonSee accounted for another assist as the Stars outshot CEC 11-3.
State tourney
Holy Angels came into state as the No. 2 seed, trailing only No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, riding a stunning seven games without conceding a goal. That extended to eight games with a 2-0 shutout win over Byron in a quarterfinal played at Waconia High School Oct. 27.
Duffy-Shaw, a central midfielder who has generated a lot of the Stars offensive attack this season, scored in each half at the 27th minute with an assist from Elizabeth Mejia then unassisted in the 68th minute to hand Byron its third loss of the season.
Semifinal
The win sent Holy Angels to U.S. Bank Stadium for the state semifinals Nov. 4, where they faced perennial powerhouse Mahtomedi with a spot in the championship game on the line.
Garton gave the Stars the early lead with her 25th goal of the season as Clow hit her in stride with a pass splitting between two defenders. Garton redirected her shot inside the near post from near the penalty spot in the 16th minute.
Holy Angels coach Dave Marshak said they’ve been outsized all season but speed has been an equalizing factor across the lineup.
“We’re quick but [Mahtomedi] was quick and fast and their counter-attack and physicality gave us a lot of trouble,” Marshak said. The Stars were able to possess the ball in the second half and make dangerous runs into the Zephyrs’ penalty area but each time were turned away.
“We were just trying to put balls on the frame because their transition from defense to offense or visa versa is that oftentimes you face a double team without a lot of space,” Marshak said. Even when they had corner kicks, the Zyphers would flood the penalty area with eight players measuring close to, if not taller than, six feet. “Not a lot of room to play and they were trying to solve the problem and our best opportunity was to go from range.”
Highlight-reel goals
Mahtomedi’s speedy Audrey Berry tied the game up with a similar play to Garton’s goal four minutes later. Lauren Coy’s pass over the top of the Stars defense allowed Berry to surge past the Stars defense, while goalkeeper Chloe Sandness tried to charge the ball at the top of the penalty area.
Five minutes later Cambelle Waldspurger connected on a perfectly-placed corner kick which curled over Sandness and inside the far post for what turned out to be the decisive goal.
It was Waldspurger’s third corner in as many minutes.
“To score off a direct corner kick that is either good luck or bad luck and for us, it was bad luck,” Marshak said. “We don’t give up many goals and I think we relaxed a bit and they hit us on the counterattack but the second goal, it’s unfortunate but those things happen in the game.”
Mahtomedi outshot the Stars 14-6 and won the ball possession portion of the game against a team that allowed 10 goals in 22 games.
Mahtomedi coach Dave Wold said Waldspurger’s service of the ball is the best since 2008 Ms. Soccer award winner Tippy Jordan.
“She would put it on a platter and these guys do that too,” he said. “She drops it in perfect.”
When Waldspurger described the play, she said knowing they were not successful with earlier crosses to the back post for her teammates, why not go for the goal.
“As I lined up to kick it, why not try to get it a little more towards the goal,” she said, trying to find a teammate close at the back post. “I ended up getting it a little closer than that which was perfect.”
Waldspurger has picked up assists off corner kicks but never scored a goal, other than in practice.
“I wasn’t aiming for that exact place but I’m glad it went in,” she said.
The Zephyrs went on to capture a 10th state title in a 3-1 win over BSM on Saturday, but first in Class AA as the tournament expanded to three classes this season. Mahtomedi won three straight single-A titles from 2017-19.
That 2017 run to the state title included a 2-1 win over Holy Angels when some of the Stars seniors on this team were freshmen.
“It always seems to be them in the semifinals and there is a reason why that program has won so many state championships and obviously we would’ve liked a better result but I thought we made a good accounting of ourselves,” Marshak said.
Duffy-Shaw, the reigning Class AA Ms. Minnesota Soccer award winner, praised her team for leaving everything on the field no matter the outcome.
“I’m extremely proud of my team and all these girls,” she said. “They put everything into this season and left everything out on the field.”
