Late last week the Minnesota Department of Health issued new guidance for youth sports to resume practices and games last week. Outdoor sports games and scrimmages resumed June 24 or later with strict guidelines followed by indoor activities resuming July 1 or later with the ultimate goal of keeping everyone involved safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
A handful of guidelines remain in place such as wearing masks in public, social distancing, wash your hands, staying home when sick, sanitize hands and shared equipment often.
New recommendations include minimizing sharing as much as possible (water bottles, towels, snacks, equipment), new ways to show sportsmanship apart from high-fives and fist-bumps, social distancing among households, develop a COVID-19 plan, stay home when sick and friends and family should not attend practices to avoid crowding.
Richfield fastpitch
Richfield Fastpitch Association announced the board of directors is opening up a summer-fall 2020 program as soon as possible, according to a post dated June 19 on its website (richfieldgirlsfastpitch.com). Teams have various roster openings to fill with practices set in June followed by a possible return to games in July. The summer-fall season will run for seven weeks with games for 8U and 10U on Saturdays while 12U and older will play Sundays. Registration fee for the season is $200 and includes game costs (umpires and field usage), practice fees (field usage and maintenance), additional PPE and a personalized jersey.
Bloomington Lacrosse
Youth Lacrosse of Minnesota decided to move ahead with a summer season which will run from July 1-August 14 but exclude a state tournament, given the number of people congregating in one area.
According to YLM’s release on its website, the attempt to host a summer season comes as an opportunity for kids to play, get outside and see friends. “We can only do this with your support and understanding that this is fluid and may change rapidly based on the state of Minnesota direction and environment at the time,” the release said.
Bloomington Youth Lacrosse Association developed a Return to Play policy with specific guidelines, similar to those of other sports and associations.
If you or a child is sick, stay at home. Arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before practice, no carpooling or gathering at practice by parents, social distancing or not. Gear bags are not allowed at the field, come dressed to play.
Balls and cones will be sanitized in a 5-gallon bucket with water/bleach after each practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.