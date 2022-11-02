Three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters on multiple occasions were arrested last week after abandoning their vehicle on a Bloomington freeway.
The trio is accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 10200 block of Nicollet Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 24, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
The vehicle’s owner looked out a window and saw the suspects’ black Chrysler sedan parked close to his vehicle, and he could see feet sticking out from under his vehicle. Suspecting that a catalytic converter theft was in progress, he went outside and yelled at the individual under his vehicle. Two males emerged from under the vehicle and fled in the black sedan, which the third suspect was driving. The trio’s methods are typical of catalytic converter thieves, Hodges noted.
Typically a driver will serve as a lookout when two accomplices exit the vehicle. One accomplice will jack up the vehicle while the other crawls underneath to cut off the catalytic converter. Crews can remove the catalytic converter and flee the scene in 90 seconds, Hodges explained. “They’re like a NASCAR pit crew,” he said.
With a vehicle description provided by the witness, a police officer patrolling the area spotted the black sedan and its three occupants traveling east on Old Shakopee Road near 12th Avenue. The officer turned around to follow the sedan, which began to accelerate before turning north on Highway 77. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued to accelerate, according to the Police Department’s incident report.
The getaway driver exited to Interstate 494 west, at which point the pursuing officer was able to use a PIT maneuver to spin the vehicle. But the driver was able to continue fleeing after his vehicle had been spun around. A second PIT maneuver, however, brought the vehicle to a stop, the report noted.
The occupants, unwilling to cooperate, fled their vehicle. Officers responding to the pursuit were able to capture all three suspects. One of the passengers was shot with a Taser gun during his pursuit, and the other passenger fled through I-494 traffic in his attempt to get away, but was caught near Great Wolf Lodge, Hodges said.
Inside the vehicle officers found three catalytic converters, a vehicle jack and various tools and power tools, including a cordless saw, the report noted.
All three suspects are from St. Paul. The driver, a 34-year-old man, is being charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, receiving stolen property, felony theft, first-degree property damage and possession of a detached catalytic converter, which is a violation of a city ordinance.
The 27-year-old passenger who was shot with the Taser and the 40-year-old passenger who fled across the freeway are charged with fleeing a police officer on foot, receiving stolen property, felony theft, first-degree property damage and possession of a detached catalytic converter.
The 27-year-old suspect had two warrants while the 40-year-old suspect had eight warrants in counties across the metro area, according to Hodges.
Hodges hoped the judge presiding over their cases does not allow the suspects to be released while they are awaiting trial. “We’re not doing anybody any favors by letting them out continuously,” he said. “We can’t keep letting these people out,” he added, noting the suspects’ vehicle matched the description of a vehicle identified in connection with other catalytic converter thefts across the metro. He surmised they could be connected to more than two dozen thefts.
While overall crime in the city is at a four-year low, catalytic converter thefts in Bloomington have already exceeded last year’s total, according to Hodges.
For 2021, the city had 332 reports of catalytic converter thefts. As of last week, there had been 403 thefts reported this year. Of the 2022 incidents, 110 have involved a Toyota, and 67 of the 110 were thefts were from a Toyota Prius, he noted.
The cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter ranges from $1,000 to $2,500, an expense that hurts working-class families, he added.
Catalytic converters will typically net $200 to $300 due to the value of the metals within the converter, and transactions are often paid in cash. It’s unclear who catalytic converter thieves are selling their stolen units to, Hodges said.
He encouraged residents who see a suspicious trio surveying an area to call the police. “No one can do this by themselves. It takes too long,” he said.
“Don’t hesitate to call your local police department.”
