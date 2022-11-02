Booker Hodges and catalytic converter arrests

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges talks about a recent arrest of alleged catalytic converter thieves. (Video still, Facebook)

 Andrew Wig

Three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters on multiple occasions were arrested last week after abandoning their vehicle on a Bloomington freeway.

The trio is accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 10200 block of Nicollet Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 24, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

