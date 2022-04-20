Several award winners return including senior pitcher/infielder Troy Lynch who is headed to UMD next season
Reigning Tri-Metro Conference baseball champion Holy Angels should make a run at St. Thomas and the Section 3AA title this season with the returning contributors back.
The Cadets ended the Stars season by a 13-9 score in the section elimination bracket final last June. Richfield upset Holy Angels 5-3 in the opening round of sections forcing the Stars to win three games before facing St. Thomas.
The Stars (17-5 overall, 10-0 conference) will be led by senior pitcher and infielder Troy Lynch, who is committed to Minnesota-Duluth coming off an All-Conference and All-Section performance in 2021.
Junior catcher and outfielder Will Briggs and junior outfielder and infielder Tyler Niznick earned all-conference honors, while Briggs was an All-Section selection.
Oregon commit Logan Olson will miss the entire season with an injury after being a staple of the 2021 program on the mound and at the plate. He also saw time at first base and will be missed.
Senior three-sport standout pitcher Aidan Smith earned All-Conference honorable mention and All-Section honors.
Senior pitcher and infielder Luke Logeais is a Dakota County Tech commit.
Senior Sam Palmer and junior Riley Thuringer are back as outfield and infield.
Junior shortstop George Dittman, who missed out on last season as a transfer from Rosemount, will also see time on the mound, as will classmate Charlie Cline.
Junior Jack McDonough is another transfer who had to sit out last season after coming over from Burnsville. Look for him to contribute as a catcher, infielder and pitcher.
