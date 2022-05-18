Bloomington schools went to Prior Lake while Richfield and Holy Angels competed at Spartan Stadium
Section True Team meets took place last week where a team’s depth is tested with points recorded from each finisher instead of just the finalists.
Jefferson and Kennedy competed in the Section 3AAA meet at Prior Lake High School May 10.
Rosemount beat out Prior Lake for the boys and girls titles. Jefferson girls scored 782.5 points to place fourth and Kennedy was ninth with 263 points. Jefferson boys garnered fifth place with 644.5 points and Kennedy was ninth with 343 points.
Jefferson girls won two events, including the 4x800 relay team of Ava Langer, Amelia Borgen, Bella Thurston and Megan Lee, who won it in 10:06.07.
Senior Norah D’Almeida ran a personal-best time of 12.54 to win the 100-meter dash finals.
Junior Megan Lee was third in the 800 in 2:21.28 and senior Ally Amundson was second in the triple jump clearing 37 feet, 4 inches, both PRs.
Jefferson junior Adam Leuth won the 3,200 run in 9:44.17, a PR and senior Jeramiah Boyd cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.
Senior Austin Chroup was third in the long jump going 20-feet, which was a PR.
Kennedy junior Maise Pederson was third in the 400 in a season-best 1:00.78. Freshman Gwen Vogt was seventh in the 1,600 in 5:36.86 and eighth in the 800 in 2:35.02, both PR times.
The Kennedy boys were highlighted by senior Elijah Craft-Baidoo, who set a PR to place fourth in the triple jump of 41 feet.
Junior Saide Alassani went 19-2 1/2 to place seventh in the long jump. Craft-Baidoo was ninth with a leap of 18-7 1/4.
Section 4AA
Holy Angels hosted the Section 4AA meet at Richfield High School’s Spartan Stadium May 12.
Blake won the girls title with 473 points, 13 points ahead of Holy Angels with Richfield finishing sixth with 380.5 points. Totino-Grace won the boys title, 47.5 points ahead of runner-up Richfield (530-482.5) and Holy Angels was fourth with 369 points.
Richfield senior Henry Schaefer won the 300 hurdles in a season-best 43.44, while the 4x200 relay team won it in 1:33.71. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were third place, respectively.
Schaefer was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.83.
Senior thrower Brady Moore edged Josh Drepaul for third place in the shot put, going 42-9 to Drepaul’s 41-10. In the discus, Moore was seventh with 105-4 and Drepaul was eighth 102-10 1/2.
Senior Mitchell January cleared 5-10 to place fourth in the high jump and sophomore Joaquin Jamison was seventh while clearing a PR of 5-8. Jamison was fifth in the 200 dash in a PR of 24.23.
In the distance events sophomore Thomas Madrid was second in the 3,200 run in 10:56.01.
Junior Casey Gay was second in the 800 in 2:04.78 and senior Dane Hanks was third in the 400 in 54.39, a PR. Junior Elijah Randle was third in the 100 in 11.35 and classmate Elijah Hudson was 11th in 11.92, another PR.
In the girls meet, Janiya Moore was third in the 400 in 1:03.39, fourth in the 200 in 27.59 and sixth in the 100 in 13.23, all PR times.
Samaira Lofton cleared the high jump bar set at a PR of 4-8 to place third and Jaci Hintz was sixth clearing 4-6.
Junior Margaret Weiss and freshman Nadine Neu each cleared the pole vault bar set at seven feet to share third place.
Holy Angels’ performance was highlighted by junior Kieran Murnan setting a PR of 23.69 after placing second in the 200.
Josh Gillard was second in the high jump clearing 6 feet and third in the long jump clearing 20-4 1/2.
The Stars’ girls found several event titles, including senior Olivia Keller who won the long jump (16-6) and triple jump (35-1 1/2). Keller was second in the 400 in 1:03.02
Sophomore Ashley Fisher won the 100 in 12.63 and junior Beatrice Keonig was second in the 800 in 2:35.98. Freshman Maggie Moe was third in the 3,200 run in 13:08.95.
