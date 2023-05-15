Pedersen, Lueth set program records recently
Rosemount not only hosted the Section 3AA True Team track and field meet on May 9 but swept the boys and girls team standings to advance to the State True Team meet at Stillwater later in May.
The Irish girls beat out Prior Lake 1,994 to 1,733 while Jefferson was sixth (1,236) and Kennedy was eighth (752).
In the boys standings, Rosemount also beat out Prior Lake 2,043 to 1,857 while Jefferson was eighth (1,003) and Kennedy was ninth (709).
What makes a True Team meet unique from a typical meet is that all finishers collect points toward the team total instead of only those in the final heat.
Jefferson distance standouts Megan Lee and Amelia Borgen won their respective events with Lee, a senior, winning the 1,600-meter run in a season-best time of 5 minutes, 4.85 seconds. Borgen, a freshman, won the 3,200-meter run in 11:36.62.
Kennedy sophomore Quntasia Christopherson won the triple jump reaching 36-2 1/2, a personal record.
Kennedy senior Deshawna Neal was second in the high jump clearing 5-4, which was a personal record. Sophomore teammate Daphne Such was second in the pole vault clearing the bar at 9-00 and was sixth in the long jump at 16-00 1/2, both personal bests. Such also turned in a personal best time of 13.34 to place fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Jefferson sophomore Megan Schrooten was sixth in the 400 in 1:02.94.
Jefferson senior Adam Lueth finished second in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:00.28 seconds. Junior teammate Ian Klein led a trio of Jaguars among the top-10 times, all personal bests, in the 3,200 run. Klein was second in the event in 9:59.98, Zach Tapajna was sixth in 10:14.81 and Miles Bassett was ninth in 10:17.79.
Kennedy senior Saide Alassani posted a personal record while placing second in the long jump of 20-4 1/4. Sophomore teammate Malik Simmons was sixth in the triple jump in a personal best of 39-7 1/2.
Jefferson junior thrower David Schiller was fourth in the discus (145-01) and seventh in the shot put (46-4).
Records
Kennedy’s Maise Pederson set a new program in the 800-meter run of 2:17.05 while finishing second in the Section 3AAA True Team meet on May 9. Her previous best of 2:25.26 came in the Metro West Conference Championships in 2021 when she placed second.
Last season Pederson was second in the 400 dash preliminary round at the Section 3AA meet in 1:00.16, but was disqualified in the final. She lowered her personal-best time in the event already this season going 58.42 to place fifth at the Hamline Elite Meet on April 28 and won the Edina Invite in 58.73 which was her third win in the event this spring.
Lueth set a new program record in the 3,200 meter run at the Hamline Elite Meet on April 28. Lueth finished in 9:14.58, more than 18 seconds better than his winning time at a Benilde-St. Margaret’s quadrangular meet three days earlier. Lueth’s time at Hamline beat Jaguar alum Colden Longley’s previous record time of 9:17.09 which was set at the 2019 Hamline Elite Meet. Longley, a junior at Cornell College, won the 1,500 meter run at the CNY College Challenge on April 25 in a personal record of 3:51.40.
Tri-Metro True Team
Holy Angels swept the boys and girls field at the Tri-Metro Conference True Team meet on April 18 hosted by Fridley.
On the boys side, Holy Angels beat out Richfield 511-486.5 while Fridley was third (470), St. Anthony was fourth (463.5), Kennedy was fifth (426), DeLaSalle was sixth (365.5), Cooper was seventh (325), Columbia Heights was eighth (320.5) and Brooklyn Center was ninth (67).
In the girls standings, Holy Angels collected 571 points followed by runner-up St. Anthony (496.5), Visitation was third (492.5), Richfield was fourth (403), Kennedy was fifth (391.5), DeLaSalle was sixth (355), Columbia Heights was seventh (334.5), Fridley was eighth (250), Cooper was ninth (92) and Brooklyn Center was 10th (49).
Stars senior Kieran Murnan beat out Richfield senior Eli Randle to win the 100 dash in 11.10-11.20. Randle’s time was a personal best. Kennedy senior Imade Ogbebor was fifth in 11.70.
Murnan also won the 200 dash in 22.37 while Richfield junior Joaquin Jamisonw as second in a personal record of 23.45. Randle was fourth in 23.56. Kennedy junior Enoch Dablaka was ninth in a personal best of 25.12.
Richfield seniors Nathan Gay and Casey Gay won their respective races with Nathan winning the 400 dash in a personal record of 50.91 ahead of St. Anthony runner-up Will Lapinski (52.21), Stars senior Will Snyder was fourth (52.70) and Kennedy teammates Jeremiah Spottedhorse and Daviyon Lofton were seventh (54.48) and eighth (55.89), respectively.
Casey Gay won the 800 in 2:05.05 ahead of St. Anthony runner-up Alex Bjork (2:07.72). Holy Angels Adam Katalinich and Grace Berg were sixth (2:18.96) and eighth (2:22.89), respectively. Richfield senior Aidan Cossette was seventh (2:19.85).
Holy Angels teammates Colin Kaster and Sawyer Johnson finished third (5:06.80) and fourth (5:17.64), respectively in the 1,600 run. Kennedy eighth-grader Rory Levin was sixth in 5:32.92 and senior teammate Liam Thomas was 11th in 5:48.55.
Richfield junior Thomas Madrid won the 3,200 run in a season-best time of 10:41.80 while AHA’s Katter was second in 10:51.31, a personal record. AHA senior Louis Ahern was fourth in 11:14.68.
Richfield junior Knut Linne was seventh in a season-best time of 11:37.37.
Kennedy swept both hurdles events with junior Jerrik Miller winning the 110 meter hurdles in 17.19 seconds ahead of Cooper runner-up Malik Williams (18.53). Richfield seniors Trey Petersen was third (19.51) and Abel Abay was fourth (20.46). Holy Angels senior AJ Boarman was fifth in a PR of 20.51.
Kennedy sophomore Easton Keefe won the 300 hurdles in 45.27 while Fridley freshman Lorenzo Hampton was second in 46.41. AHA junior Ryan Larson was fourth in 48.47 after finishing eighth in the 110 hurdles (21.70). Richfield’s Abay was fifth (48.78) and Petersen was seventh (49.37).
In the relays, Richfield won the 4x400 over St. Anthony 3:41.38 to 3:47.69 and Kennedy was third in 3:50.98. Richfield also won the 4x800 in 8:43.72, ahead of runner-up St. Anthony (8:52.26) and third-place Kennedy (9:22.39).
In the throws, Holy Angels junior Kake Zitek won the shot put going 40-3 while he was second in the discus going 112-0.
Richfield junior Anthony Garcia Pina was second in the shot put with a PR of 37-10 and Holy Angels’ Nathan Riley was sixth with a throw of 34-11.
Cooper’s Prince Wallace won the discus with a throw of 116-09 and teammate Bright Deku was third going 105-01. Richfield junior Quinn Cossette was fourth going 98-06 and teammate Tayjhon Turley was eighth (91.04).
Richfield’s Jamison was runner-up in the high jump clearing 5-10 while Kennedy’s Miller cleared 5-6 for a new PR to place eighth. Senior teammate Gubek Loro cleared 5-4 to place ninth.
Holy Angels senior Ben Ertl won the pole vault going over the bar set at 10-4 while Kennedy’s Miller and Richfield’s Petersen each cleared 8-4 to share second. Stars junior Andrew Egan cleared 8-4 for a new PR to place fourth.
Kennedy senior Saide Alassani placed fourth in the long jump going 18-6 1/4 and Richfield’s Randle was fifth going 18-4 1/2.
In the girls events, Holy Angels junior Ashley Fisher won the 100 dash in 12.49 ahead of Richfield’s Janiya Moore who was third in a personal record of 12.88.
Kennedy’s Pederson won the 400 dash in 1:01.10 and was fourth in the 200 dash in 27.68.
Holy Angels junior Adeline Judson was second in the 400 dash in a personal record of 1:05.65 and classmate Ingrid Kuhfuss was fifth in 1:08.69.
Holy Angels junior Laney Knutson won the 1,600 run in 5:51.44 and was second in the 3,200 run in 13:22.68 with sophomore teammate Maggie Moe third in the 3,200 in 13:42.68. Stars senior Caroline Pierce was third in the 1,600 in 5:55.04.
Holy Angels senior Audrey Garton won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.59 while Kennedy sophomore Quantasia Christopherson was second in 19.45.
Holy Angels senior Molly O’Malley was second in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal record of 53.92, teammate Olivia Tri was seventh in 56.83. Kennedy sophomores Daphne Such and Christopherson were ninth (59.20) and 10th (1:03.52), respectively.
In the relays, Holy Angels won the 4x400 relay in 4:44.27 ahead of runner-up Visitation (4:47.01), third place Richfield (4:48.91) and fourth place Kennedy (4:49.61).
The Stars were second in the 4x100 (52.98) and 4x200 (1:53.34) while Kennedy was third in the 4x100 in 53.44.
Richfield senior Janysha Ferguson was fourth in the shot put going 27-06 while Holy Angels senior Sam Delaney and Kennedy senior Siri Anderson shared sixth place throws of 25-03. Richfield junior Parker Pollis was eighth going 24-11 and Kennedy junior Michelle Sarpong was ninth (24-10 1/2).
Sarpong was fifth in the discus (76-01) while Anderson was sixth (72-11) and Holy Angels senior Shannon Maxwell was seventh with a personal record of 69-07.
Holy Angels junior Brooke Wisdom won the pole vault clearing 7-4 while Richfield freshman Adalia Taylor earned 6-4 to place third and senior teammate Mari Rummel was fourth clearing 5-4.
Wisdom was third in the long jump clearing 14-4 3/4 and Kennedy’s Such was fourth in 14-4 1/2. Richfield senior Romina Santos was fifth with a jump of 14-4 1/4.
Holy Angels teammates Molly O’Malley and Garton were fourth (29-2 1/2) and fifth (29-1 1/2), respectively in the triple jump. Garton was seventh in the long jump (14-00 1/2) and classmate Kathryn Van Sloun was sixth (14-1 1/4).
Kennedy senior Deshawna Neal was second in the high jump clearing 4-10 which matched St. Anthony’s Mara Larson who needed fewer attempts to clear the bar. Richfield senior Jaci Hintz was fourth clearing 4-4 and Holy Angels’ Elle Pritchard was fifth clearing 4-2.
