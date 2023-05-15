Pedersen, Lueth set program records recently

Rosemount not only hosted the Section 3AA True Team track and field meet on May 9 but swept the boys and girls team standings to advance to the State True Team meet at Stillwater later in May.

Maise Pederson

Kennedy senior Maise Pederson, right, rounds the turn during the Edina Invite on May 5. Pederson won the 400-meter dash in 58.73 seconds and was second in the 800m run four days later at the Section 3AAA True Team meet at Rosemount in what turned out to be a program-record time of 2:17.05.
Aria Powers
Buy Now

Jefferson freshman Aria Powers clears the bar in the high jump during the Edina Invite on May 5. She was seventh, reaching a height of 4-8.
David Schiller
Buy Now

Jefferson thrower David Schiller is off to a remarkable season, inching closer to program records in the Shot Put and Discus. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments