Kennedy boys placed third at a Chaska triangular meet May 11 with Benilde-St. Margaret’s as the teams prepare for the Metro West Conference Championships set for May 29 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Kennedy senior Emanuel Popoca was second in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 11.90, finishing just behind Chaska’s John Cox, who finished in 11.89.
Popoca anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay with Kevin Olvera, Elijah Craft-Baidoo and Tony Zhao, which won in 47.33 ahead of BSM’s relay in 47.87. Kennedy also won the 4x400 relay with Aaron Blasingame, Olvera, Gannon Shilson and Popoca in 3:40.73, Chaska was second in 3:43.73.
Craft-Baidoo won the triple jump going 35-7.
On the same day, Jefferson boys placed second at a Chanhassen quadrangular meet, along with Cooper and Park. Chan won with 101 points, Jefferson was second with 85 points, Cooper was third with 51 points and Park was fourth with 28 points.
Jefferson swept the distance events with sophomore Adam Lueth winning the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:44.56 and junior Mason Young won the 3,200 in another PR of 10:35.45. Classmate Gabriel Meier was third with a PR of 10:36.22.
Senior hurdler Clayton Carlson was second in the 110 hurdles (17.99) and 300 hurdles (43.25). Junior Jeremiah Boyd was third in each race setting PR times 18.79 and 48.65, respectively. Boyd was second in the pole vault clearing the bar at a PR height of 11-6.
Jefferson’s 4x200 relay won in 1:40.88.
Senior Kevin Peters won the triple jump with a PR of 39-1 1/2 and sophomore teammate Paris Patton Jr. was runner-up in his own PR of 38-2 3/4.
Tri-Metro Conference
Holy Angels and Richfield took part in a Tri-Metro Conference meet at St. Thomas on May 5. The Stars won the boys meet with 77.5 points while Richfield was third with 47 points. In the girls] standings, Visitation dominated the field with 144.5 points, followed by AHA with 56.5 points and Richfield was third with 41.5 points.
Holy Angels senior Matt Bitter won the 100 in a PR of 11.87, while junior Emmett Johnson was second in 11.91. Johnson won the 200 in a PR of 24.37 and Bitter was fourth in 24.87.
Richfield sophomore Kieran Murnan was third in the 100 in a PR of 12.53 and junior teammate Kevin Voss was fifth in 25.82.
Richfield sophomore Casey Gay won the 400 with another PR of 54.95 ahead of AHA’s Josh Gillard, who was second in 56.43, and Richfield junior Dane Hanks was third in 57.40.
Gay was runner-up in the 800 in 2:17.05, while AHA senior Jacob Bennett won the race in a PR of 2:12.94.
In the distance events, Holy Angels senior Liam Sheeley won in a season-best time of 5:07.47, ahead of Richfield senior Juan Jose DiGrazia’s runner-up time of 5:22.82.
Richfield freshman Thomas Madrid won the 3,200 runs in a PR of 12:06.03 and junior Ezekiel Gorshe was third in 12:23.32.
Spartans junior hurdler Henry Schaefer set personal-best times while winning the 110 hurdles (17.72) and was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (43.92). Schaefer was second in the triple jump going 37-5 1/2.
Holy Angels 4x800 relay of Jacob Bennett, Adam Katalinich, Matthew Bureau and Sawyer Johnson won in 9:33.75.
Richfield junior Brady Moore won the shot put with a PR of 37-7 ahead of Holy Angels senior Rollin Rowe, who was second at 37 feet. Rowe was second in the discus finishing second to classmate Theo Doran who posted a personal-best mark of 96-7. Moore was fourth in the discus with a PR of 85-6.
Holy Angels senior Ben Mangel edged classmate Malang Darboe to win the long jump going 17-5 1/4 and 17 feet, respectively.
In the girls meet, Richfield senior distance runners Helen Nguyen won the 1,600 in 6:00.08, a PR, while Crystel DiGrazia was second in the 3,200 with a PR of 13:58.19.
Richfield sophomore Romina Santos was fourth in the 300 hurdles (57.95) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (21.13), while a senior teammate was Abby Kleist was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.15.
Holy Angels freshman Kiera O’Rourke won the 800 run in a PR of 2:41.69 and senior teammate Syndey Burns was second in 1:02.62 in the 400 run. Stars teammate Bea Koenig was third in 1:07.02, also a PR. Burns was third in the 200 in 28.59 and freshman teammate Ashley Fisher was third in the 100, edging sophomore teammate Kathryn Van Sloun in 13.27 and 13.87, respectively.
Holy Angels 4x100 relay team won the race in 52.27 with the team of Ciara McCory, Van Sloun, Burns and Fisher. Richfield’s relay of Fametta Zuban, Santos, Aryanna Krautkramer and Corrina Jones was third in 57.11.
Richfield junior Holland Juell was fourth in the discus going 69-5, which was a personal-best, and senior teammate Natalie Hanson was second in the pole vault clearing 6-6.
