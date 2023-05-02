Minnesota’s top track and field competitors gathered for the annual Hamline Elite Meet on Friday in St. Paul.
The invitational grouped everyone in one meet regardless of class (Class AAA, AA or A).
Holy Angels junior sprinter Ashley Fisher placed second in the 100-meter dash final in 12.37 seconds, behind Maple Grove senior Jordyn Borsch’s winning time of 12.19 and edged out third-place Cambridge-Isanti senior Anika Larson in 12.38.
Fisher won the Class AA state title in the event last June going 12.29 and was third in the 200 dash in 25.65.
Kennedy senior Maisie Pederson was fifth in the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 58.42.
She won the event at St. Anthony in 58.92 on April 25 and posted a 1:01.10 at the season-opening Tri-Metro Conference True Team meet on April 18.
Stars senior Kieran Murnan was fourth in the 200 dash in 22.58 and 14th in the 100 dash in 11.28.
Richfield junior Janiya Moore was seventh in the 200 dash final in 26.57.
Jefferson senior Adam Lueth was seventh in the 3,200 run in 9:14.58 and Maxwell Clark was 12th in the long jump going 18-6.
Jefferson had a pair of girls in the 3,200 run including senior Megan Lee who posted a season-best 11:04.98 and freshman Amelia Borgen was 16th in 11:28.67.
Lee came into the Elite Meet off going 11:11.08 in the 3,200 at the BSM Quadrangular on April 25. She finished second in the 800 (2:28.49) and 1,600 (5:19.88) at the Armstrong Invite on April 14.
Lakeville North Mega Meet
Kennedy and Jefferson took part in the April 29 Lakeville North Mega Meet.
Jefferson’s David Schiller won the discus with a throw of 133-6 and was second in the shot put going 46-5.
Fellow Jaguar Maxwell Clark placed third in the long jump going 19-6 and junior hurdler Ethan Ishaug was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.52 while Kennedy junior Jerrik Miller was fifth in 16.59, both personal records.
Jefferson sophomore Evan Feller was second in the 200 dash in 23.07 while in the 100 dash Jefferson’s Jackson Ocel was fifth in 11.56 and Kennedy senior Imade Ogbebor was ninth in 11.69.
In the 400 dash, Kennedy sophomore Malik Simmons beat out Jefferson junior Ismail Ali for 11th place in 55.91 and 55.99, respectively.
In the 800 run Jefferson’s Forrest Noeske was third in 2:05.14 while Ian Klein was 14th in 2:12.68. Klein was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:44.08 and Noeske was sixth in 4:49.08.
In the 3,200 run Jefferson had three of the top 10 times including Zach Tapajna in fifth (10:19.27), Patrick Altstatt was ninth (10:24.42) and Miles Bassett was 10th (10:26.44).
Kennedy sophomore Easton Keefe was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 43.96 and Ishaug was sixth in 45.04.
In the girl’ events Kennedy sophomore Daphne Such was fourth in the pole vault clearing 8-6 for a personal record and was ninth in the long jump going 15-4.
Jefferson freshman Avery Rich was second in the 1,600 run with a personal record of 5:40.85 while junior teammate Maren Myers was fourth in the 800 in 2:34.53 and senior Melina Peters was eighth in 2:39.89.
Kennedy sophomore sprinter Samarah Ford was fifth in the 100 dash in 13.13 and eighth in the 200 dash in 27.89.
