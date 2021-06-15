Jefferson pole vaulter Jeramiah Boyd clears 11-6 to capture title
Four track and field programs from Bloomington and Richfield were in action at the Section 3AA Championships at Eagan High School June 9 and 11.
Prior Lake dominated the field for the boys title with 240 points, ahead of runner-up Burnsville (108) while Jefferson was seventh with 53 points, one point behind Apple Valley and one point ahead of Eagan. Holy Angels was 11th with 39 points, Richfield was 13th with 26 points and Kennedy was 16th with five points.
In the girls’ standings Prior Lake edged out Eagan by 30.5 points while Jefferson tied Simley for fifth place with 53 points. Holy Angels was seventh with 49 points, Kennedy and Richfield placed 15th and 16th places, respectively.
Jefferson sophomore Megan Lee turned in personal-best times in both distance events to land on the section podium. She was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 10.56 seconds, and fourth in the 3,200 run (11:43.68). Jefferson teammates also finished strong with seventh-grader Amelia Borgen seventh in the 3,200 run in a P.R. of 12:08.97, and 13th in the 1,600 run (5:40.73). Freshman Jamie Drewitz was 15th in the 3,200 run (12:50.62) and 19th in the 1,600 run (5:46.58).
Holy Angels freshman sprinter Ashley Fisher ran a P.R. of 12.63 seconds to place second in the 100-meter dash.
Jefferson junior sprinter Norah D’Almeida was sixth 100 finals in 13.00 and was third in the 200 (26.71). Junior teammate Paris Alvarez was sixth in the 100 hurdles prelims in 17.16 but slipped to eighth place in the finals in 19.44.
Kennedy sophomore Maisie Pederson ran a P.R. to win the 400 meter prelims in 59.34 but placed fifth in the final in 1:00.49 while Holy Angels senior Sydney Burns was fourth (P.R. 1:00.18).
Stars freshman teammate Kiera O’Rourke was fifth in the 800 run (2:25.39).
In the relays, Jefferson’s 4x800 team of Molly Woods, Bella Thurston, Caroline Hemann and Emily Albert was fourth in 10:27.59.
Holy Angels 4x100 relay of Kathryn Van Sloun, Lauren VonSe, Ashley Fisher and Brook Wisdom was sixth in 51.99.
Holy Angels junior Olivia Keller was the top jumper from the area with a third place in the triple jump finals going 36-2 1/4 and fourth in the long jump with a P.R. of 16-11 1/2. Stars freshman Ashley Fisher was ninth in the triple jump going 33-8 1/2 and Jefferson junior Ally Amundson was 10th at 32-10. Kennedy senior Mya Tyler was 18th in the long jump going 14-6 1/4.
Jefferson senior Claire Sazama was the top area thrower garnering fifth place in the discus going 103-01 and 14th in the shot put (28-8 1/2). Jaguars sophomore Eleanor Erickson was sixth in the discus with a P.R. of 101-02 and junior Samara Goltz was 17th in the discus (84-01) and 22nd in the shot put (25-9 3/4). Kennedy sophomore Siri Anderson was 27th in the shot put (24-1) and 24th in the discus (68-06). Kennedy freshman Michelle Sarpong was 27th in the discus with a P.R. of (67-1) and was 36th in the shot put (20-11 3/4).
Jefferson sophomore Madeline Faulk led a trio of teammates on the pole vault. She was seventh clearing 8 feet while freshman Renee Peacha and sophomore Emily Hawley shared 13th place clearing 7-6.
Boys
Jefferson junior Jeremiah Boyd won the pole vault clearing 11-6 and was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.88 seconds for a P.R.
Holy Angels junior Emmett Johnson was third in the 200 dash final in 23.37 while Jefferson junior Austin Chroup was ninth in the prelims in 24.15 but was fourth in the 100 dash final in 11.33. Johnson was sixth in the 100 dash final in 11.39.
Stars senior Jacob Bennett was second in the 1,600 run in 4:35.62 and Jefferson junior Gabriel Meier was seventh in 4:50.09 and sophomore Adam Lueth was 10th in 4:51.81.
Holy Angles junior Josh Gillard was third in the high jump clearing 5-10 while senior teammates Semone Matiyas and Malang Darboe each cleared 5-6 to place 10th and 14th, respectively. Gillard was seventh in the long jump going 19-9 and 10th in the triple jump with a leap of 38-7 3/4. Richfield junior Henry Schaefer was second in the triple jump going 40-9. Jefferson senior Thomas Schleske was ninth in the long jump (19-6 1/4) and 11th in the triple jump (38-3 1/4).
Richfield sophomore Casey Gay turned in a P.R. time of 2:04.71 to place fifth in the 800 run. Schaefer was eighth in the 300 hurdles in 43.23 and fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.51.
Jefferson senior Clayton Carlson was seventh in the 110 hurdles finals (17.39) and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 42.67.
In the relays, the Holy Angels 4x100 team of Matt Bitter, Gillard, Kieran Murnan and Johnson finished fifth in 44.77 while Jefferson was sixth in 45.29 with the team of Nathan Royer, Chroup, Aedan Bertrand and Max Clark. Kennedy’s relay of Kevin Olvera, Elijah Craft-Baidoo, Tony Zhao and Emanuel Popoca was eighth in 45.81.
State
The Class AA state meet is at St. Michael-Albertville with Class AA set for Saturday, June 19. The boys meet is set to begin at 10 a.m. and the girls will follow at 3:30 p.m. The Class A meet is set for Friday, June 18.
In the boys’ field is Jefferson’s Boyd in the 110 hurdles (approximately 10:30 a.m.) and pole vault (10 a.m.).
Holy Angels’ Bennett will run in the 1,600 run (11:14 a.m. and Richfield’s Shaefer will compete in the triple jump (11:30 a.m.).
In the girls’ field is Jefferson’s Lee in the 1,600 run (4:38 p.m.) and Holy Angel’s Fisher in the 100 dash (4:08 p.m.).
