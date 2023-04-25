With veteran group back, opportunities abound for Jefferson boys lacrosse in 26th season with Coach Scott Cater at the helm
Jefferson boys lacrosse recorded its first win of the spring in a decisive 15-2 win on April 18 at Kennedy.
The crosstown rivalry game came in contrast to the other games played by the two programs so far this season.
The cooperative of Kennedy and Burnsville High Schools opened the season with a 17-5 win on April 15 over Breck.
Jefferson, with 17 players back with varsity experience, came up short in three low-scoring affairs losing 6-2 to Shakopee (first-ever meeting) in the April 13 opener, 6-5 at Rosemount on April 15, and back home against Eastview/Apple Valley 5-3 on April 22.
Jefferson, led by coach Scott Cater entering his 26th season in the same role, was relentless against Kennedy controlling possession and setting up each attack as nine different players picked up a goal or assist to improve to 23-2 all-time against Kennedy. Carson Weiler led the way with four goals and one assist. Reece Washington added two goals and one assist. Each had four ground balls. Owen Baker added six ground balls and one assist. Lukas Wammer had two goals and two assists and Mason Van Brunt added two goals and one assist to go along with a team-high 10 ground balls.
The low-scoring home match against Eastview featured two goals from Jay Howat, including the second coming with 6:01 to play in the final quarter to make it a 4-3 score.
Outlook
Not only did Cater surpass the quarter-century mark in coaching but he is the longest-tenured coach in Minnesota lacrosse history and he also has the most wins. He has a 235-125 overall record (231-122 with Jefferson). His teams have won 10-plus games 13 times and have posted a winning season 19 times.
Cater’s varsity assistant coaches return in Riley Boehm and Joel Friebe for a sixth and fifth season, respectively. Tyler Lundberg was promoted to lead the junior varsity program along with newly hired coach Brandon Sjostrand. Sjostrand, a 2018 Kennedy grad, is a student teacher at Augsburg and plays football for the Auggies. He was part of one of Kennedy’s two teams to beat the Jaguars.
Last season ended with a one-goal section semifinal loss to a Prior Lake team which went on to lose to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the state championship game.
The 2022 squad scored 130 goals compared to conceding just 70 goals and will be led by sophomore attack Kevin Graff who led the team with 31 points (19 goals) as a freshman. “His size, ball control, field vision and shooting ability are one of the best in the state,” Cater said of the third Graff sibling to play for Jefferson.
Senior captain midfielder Reece Washington is a solid ball-handler who can shoot on the run. “He will be an offensive force for us. We will be looking to him to give us momentum in games with his speed and ability to shoot,” Cater said.
Baker is a returning second-team all-state defender who is a captain this spring. One of the six best at his position in the state is high praise for the junior. “His vocal style and aggressive approach really sets a tone for us,” Cater said. “His lax-IQ is very high and he sees the field very well, anticipates the play and is a ground ball machine.”
Senior captain Dane Miller gives the defense another stout defender willing to play physically as a returning all-conference and all-section honorable mention player. “Dane does a great job of shutting down teams top offensive threats by his body position and smart style of play,” Cater said.
Junior captain Bennett Lindman is back in goal as an all-section and all-conference netminder who made 123 saves last season. “He makes all the saves he should and a few per game that he shouldn’t,” Cater said.
The race for the Metro West Conference title should be competitive with Benilde-St. Margaret’s as favorites with Chanhassen and the Jaguars competing for that top spot. A Section 6 team has played in each state championship game since 2012 except for 2017. The top five teams in the section once again should include Prior Lake, Eastview/Apple Valley, Jefferson, Edina and Rosemount.
The Jaguars will host Senior Night on May 25 against Waconia and will host a Jaglax for a Cause on May 2 as they will honor the life of 2007 graduate and captain Justin Linde who passed away from leukemia/lymphoma in July 2022.
