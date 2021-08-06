A Bloomington woman’s collection of stories, photos and memorabilia from a 1969 storm that killed several people, including members of her family, will be on display this weekend.
Sue Dugan Moline’s collection will be on display 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Mugshots Coffee Company, 10518 France Ave., and she will be signing copies of the book she wrote about the storm, “The Lake Turned Upside Down.”
Moline was among the survivors of the storm that blew through Outing, Minnesota, on Aug. 6, 1969. She was a teenager and recent high school graduate, and her family, extended family and others were staying at cabins on Roosevelt Lake when the storm passed over Outing, she recalled in 2019, weeks after marking the 50th anniversary of the storm.
The cabins were owned by Bethany Fellowship, the Bloomington organization known today as Bethany Global University. The religious community and missionary college received the Roosevelt Lake land as a donation and had built cabins at the site, which staff members were free to use for summer vacations. Moline’s father was a teacher at the college, and arranged for his extended family to gather together for an extended summer vacation, Moline explained.
It has been determined that an F4 tornado passed over the lake late that afternoon. Seeking shelter inside the cabins, the tornado tossed cabins into the water, leaving its occupants fighting for survival, she recalled.
Other families associated with Bethany Fellowship were using cabins at the lake, as well. Storms killed 15 people that day across Minnesota, including 11 on Roosevelt Lake. Seven of those 11 were at the Bethany cabins, and three of them were members of her family: Her 19-year-old sister, grandmother and 5-year-old cousin, according to Moline.
The F4 tornado claimed one final victim, a 2-year-old child, at a lake 8 miles away, she added.
The book collects stories from the survivors at the lake, emergency personnel and witnesses to the aftermath, as well as newspaper accounts and meteorological data about the storm. It features the stories of the 12 victims of the F4 tornado, plus data about the tornado’s 38-mile path of destruction. And to close out the book, Moline includes odds and ends, paragraphs from others who were witness to the tornado or its aftermath, she explained.
Through audio recordings, Moline had collected recollections from members of her family for years, and the 50th anniversary of the storm prompted her to collect other stories she hadn’t heard, for inclusion in a book. She was still collecting those stories following the 50th anniversary of the tornado, and didn’t start editing the first draft of the book until a year ago. Her goal was to have the book available by Christmas 2020, and she made it by two weeks, she noted.
The book has generated significant interest among those who lived in the Outing area more than 50 years ago. Many had heard stories, but few had heard firsthand accounts of the experience from the survivors, as they were visitors to, not residents of, the area, Moline explained.
“They never knew our personal stories,” she said. “My book has personalized it for the people that remember it, who lived up there,” she added. “Now they know who we are.”
The book is available through Amazon, and additional information is available through Moline’s website, duganbooks.com.
The Sun Current’s 2019 story about the book is available online at tr.im/suemoline.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.