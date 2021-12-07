Longtime Bloomington resident Tony Oliva says, “It’s special for me. It’s special for my family.”
That roar you heard from a Bloomington cul-de-sac on Sunday evening was more than deserving as Tony Oliva enthusiastically answered a phone call from the Baseball Hall of Fame to let him know he was elected into Cooperstown as part of the Class of 2022.
The 83-year-old Minnesota Twins legend was joined by family and friends as they learned of the news that he was one of 12 players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee.
The stage at Cooperstown will have both a Twins and Cuban flavor as Oliva will be joined by former Twins legend and teammate Jim Kaat and fellow Cuban Minnie Minoso for the July 24 ceremony.
The Early Baseball Era Committee also elected Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil to the Hall of Fame class.
With Oliva and Kaat set for enshrinement, Minnesota will have six players in the hallowed halls, joining Harmon Killebrew (1984), Rod Carew (1991), Kirby Puckett (2001) and Bert Blyleven (2011).
Fellow Twins great and lifelong Bloomington resident, Kent Hrbek was thrilled for Oliva, a person Hrbek looked up to since he first knew what a baseball was.
“I know it was a long time coming for a guy you idolized your whole life – once I knew what a baseball was,” Hrbek said. “He was my batting coach but also a mentor and friend.”
Hrbek recalled learning how well-respected Oliva truly is while listening to some other hall of famers swap stories at Harmon Killebrew’s annual golf tournament in Arizona. “You just listen to hear those guys talk about Tony and what kind of fear he put into the other teams. As much as they feared Harmon, they feared Tony because he would get on base any way he could. He would beat you with a double to the gap or hit a homer out of the park. That’s why it is so surprising to me that those three [Oliva, Killebrew, Carew] never won the World Series. They got so close with the pennant in 1965 and Rodney wasn’t part of that but those three guys are pretty impressive. I’m a little biased but it was long overdue for Tony to be elected into the hall of fame.”
Oliva and Hrbek are enshrined by the Minnesota Twins as their respective numbers, 6 and 14, were retired by the only franchise either played for in addition to statues outside of Target Field.
Hrbek was drafted by the Twins in 1978 and famously made his MLB debut with a walk-off home run at Yankee Stadium.
Oliva, a native of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, moved to the United States in 1961, playing all 15 seasons of major league baseball for the Twins from 1962-1976.
Among Oliva’s career highlights he hit .304 with 220 home runs and 947 Runs Batted In. He had 1,917 hits in 1,676 games, stole 86 bases, 448 walks and 645 strikeouts. He won the American League Rookie of the Year (1964), Gold Glove Award (1966), three-time American League batting champion (1964, 1965 and 1971), an 8-time All-Star.
His 1964 rookie season earned him a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year selection receiving 19-of-20 first-place votes. His .323 batting average made him the first player ever to be named Rookie of the Year and lead the American League in batting. Oliva finished fourth in the MVP voting.
Persistent knee, leg and shoulder injuries forced him to miss more time in 1972 and became a designated hitter for the final four seasons. He is credited with hitting the first home run by a DH in league play on April 6, 1973.
Since retiring in 1976, Oliva has been a fixture on the Twins coaching staff in various roles from hitting coach, bench coach to special adviser and still makes it down to spring training in Florida to help the next generation of Twins hitters get acclimated to professional baseball.
Oliva was considered for election in the hall of fame numerous times, including 1982-1996 through the Baseball Writers’ Association of America then the Veteran’s Committee five times between 2000-2007. He was again added to the short-list by the Hall of Fame’s Golden Era Committee (1947-1972) in 2012 but was four \short of the needed 12 votes and in 2014 was one vote short, along with Dick Allen in the 10-candidate vote in 2014.
The Golden Days Committee replaced the Golden Era Committee in 2016 and was elected during its first scheduled vote Sunday, Dec. 5.
