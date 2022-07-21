An expired registration on a vehicle traveling through Bloomington during the early morning hours of July 7 led to a pursuit and eventual arrest of two men who didn’t give up after their vehicle gave out.
A patrol officer checked the vehicle’s registration while following it at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 90th Street and Lyndale Avenue. The vehicle’s registration was expired, and the officer followed the driver east on 90th Street. It appeared that the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The vehicle was straddling the center of the road, so the officer initiated a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the driver began to accelerate, heading north on Wentworth Avenue. At 87th Street the officer attempted to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, but was unsuccessful. Utecht said.
The driver turned west onto 87th Street, which is a dead-end road. The driver made a U-turn in a parking lot at the end of the street, however, and continued fleeing east on 87th Street, Utecht explained.
At Nicollet Avenue the driver turned south to 98th Street, then west on 98th Street to the entrance ramp for Interstate 35W, running a red light in doing so. An officer assisting in the pursuit was positioned at the northbound I-35W entrance ramp with stop sticks, which were deployed and damaged tires of the suspect’s vehicle. Undeterred, the driver attempted to flee north on the freeway, according to Utecht.
As the vehicle’s tires were falling apart, the driver attempted to exit at 82nd Street. He lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in the ditch. It turned out there were two people in the vehicle, and both tried to flee the vehicle on foot, but were quickly caught by officers searching the area, as the suspects were lying in tall grass nearby, Utecht explained.
A search of the vehicle turned up backpacks containing a handgun, a handgun magazine and loose ammunition, as well as a ski mask and suspected narcotics, he noted.
The driver, a 36-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, driving after revocation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, a 34-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing a police officer on foot, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a permit.
Unprovoked assault
A 30-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested at a Bloomington bar after he was accused of assaulting another bar patron with a pocketknife. A police officer was working off duty at the bar during the early morning hours of July 9 when the incident occurred. The bar’s security staff removed the suspect from the bar and alerted the officer at approximately 1:40 a.m., Utecht said.
The victim, a 50-year-old Bloomington man, said he was at the bar and felt a poke in his back. He turned around and saw the suspect holding a pocketknife. Bystanders and the victim grabbed the man and took the knife from him. Security personnel escorted the suspect out of the bar, where he was soon arrested, Utecht explained.
The suspect claimed he was intimidated by the victim, prompting him to approach him from behind, Utecht added.
The suspect was in possession of suspected narcotics at the time of his arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault, Utecht noted.
Girlfriend arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following a fight with her boyfriend at their Bloomington residence.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Nicollet Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 10 after a 32-year-old man called 911 to report he had been assaulted. Police officers arriving at the residence found the woman outside the home. She told them her boyfriend had been cheating on her and that they had been arguing. She said she decided to leave the house and that there hadn’t been a physical altercation between her and her boyfriend, according to Utecht.
The victim told officers a different story. He said his girlfriend grabbed his cellphone while they were arguing and slammed it against a door, breaking it. He told her to go to bed, but she wouldn’t stay in the bedroom. She took his phone and slammed it against a door again, then grabbed him around the neck in an attempt to choke him. He was able to call 911, and the woman hit and scratched him until she went outside, Utecht explained.
The man had marks on his face and neck, he noted.
Brother arrested
A 23-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of assault, accused of attacking his brother.
Police officers met with the 16-year-old brother on the 9700 block of Nicollet Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. July 13. The boy said he was afraid to go home after being attacked by the suspect, according to Utecht.
The victim reported that he was playing a video game in a bedroom when his brother came in, yelled at him and told him to leave the room and go sleep on a couch. The brother then wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and choked him for about 15 seconds. When the brother released the choke hold, he punched the victim in the stomach, Utecht said.
The victim had red marks on the side of his neck at the time of his report, Utecht noted.
Officers following up the report at their residence on the 8300 block of Chicago Avenue found a male matching the suspect’s description walking along the north side of 84th Street. The man was uncooperative with the officers’ effort to verify his identity. He initially stopped and removed his hands from his pocket, but then tried to continue walking with his hands in his pocket. When he was told he was under arrest, the man attempted to ignore the officers, who took him down to the ground to arrest him. Once handcuffed, he kicked an officer in the shin, according to Utecht.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic strangulation, domestic assault and obstructing a police officer.
Walmart arrests
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of theft at the Bloomington Walmart store, and made matters worse after his arrest.
Police officers responded to the theft report at approximately 1:40 p.m. July 12 after a loss prevention officer reported that the suspect had concealed store merchandise and exited the store without paying. A loss prevention officer attempted to detain the man, and was able to recover the stolen merchandise, but the man walked away. Store employees monitoring the man by surveillance camera followed him to the bus stop at American Boulevard, according to Utecht.
Officers responding to the report found the suspect at the bus stop, where he was arrested. He was uncooperative, and was determined to have active warrants, Utecht noted.
Once placed inside a squad car, the suspect began yelling racial slurs at the officers and started kicking the rear door of the vehicle, damaging it, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, first-degree property damage and outstanding warrants.
That same evening a 46-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of theft, accused of removing tags from store merchandise and attempting to leave without paying for the items.
An off-duty police officer working at the store was notified by a loss prevention officer of the suspect’s actions inside the store. When the suspect attempted to leave the store, the officer approached him and told him he was under arrest. The man ran out of the store and through the store parking lot, dropping his backpack containing $39 in store merchandise, Utecht said.
The suspect initially ignored commands to stop as the officer chased him, but then stopped and was arrested, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, fleeing a police officer on foot, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. Inside his backpack officers found a lock picking kit and suspected marijuana, according to Utecht.
