Greenhouse, Bostic and Carlson hang tough on home mats at Section 5AA meet
Kennedy wrestling will once again have a presence at the this week’s state meet with three boys in the Class AA field and the program’s first girl, junior Kelsey Cruz Rojas.
Senior Zach Greenhouse (30-15) returns to state, ready to build off last season’s appearance in the 126-pound bracket. He will be joined by juniors Max Carlson (120) and Ja’Shaun Bostic (170).
After finishing second in the team tournament the previous weekend at Totino-Grace, Kennedy returned home for the Section 5AA individual tournament on Saturday.
Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky said the team rounded into form in time for sections.
“The team really turned things around by the end of the year,” he said, illustrated by a 33-point swing against Fridley. “We lose to them by 11 points [during the regular season] then come back and beat them by 22 points in sections after a great win against Roosevelt.”
Facing a vastly more experienced Totino-Grace for the section title is where the difference came for Vavrosky. “We’re look at kids with three to three and a half years experience for us compared to their kids who have been wrestling around 10 years and that’s a huge difference. We had some good matches and came back again at individual sections.”
Greenhouse opened with a pin of Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy’s Jezarius Sheldon in one minute before using a 9-2 decision against Fridley’s Gabe Arika to move into the final.
Totino-Grace senior Sean O’Brien beat Greenhouse by a 5-4 decision in the championship final.
Carlson (26-12) also opened with a first-period pin against Benilde-St. Margaret’s eighth-grader Jacob Redden at 1:59. Carlson earned a tech fall at 2:41 of his semifinal match against Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Elliot Weyandt to set up another Totino-Grace rematch.
TG sophomore Austin Herbst pinned Carlson at 5:01 of their championship match as there was not a true second place match.
Bostic, a proficient linebacker for the resurgant football team this fall continued his success on the mat with a trip to state.
“Ja’Shaun is going to the big show,” Vavrosky said. “That’s the great thing for him. He’s a very good athlete and with a little bit of strength he went out and got after these guys. He picked up his guy twice in the final but couldn’t finish him off.”
Bostic came up short in the final against a Totino-Grace counterpart, Colby Harrer by a 9-4 decision in the final. Bostic, 17-16, reached the final with a pair of pins including a quarterfinal fall against BCCA’s Byron Hawkins in 2:44. Bostic upset Minneapolis Edison’s No. 2 seed Dakota Austin with a fall in 3:46.
Andres Franco, at 106 pounds, was one win away from a state appearance losing a 13-2 major decision to TG’s Logan Refsnider in a true second place match.
After losing his opening match to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Levi Sattler, Franco won two matches to claw back into contention for a state tourney spot. He pinned Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Kaleb Gau in 3:03 to set up a rematch with Sattler for third place. Franco (21-13) avenged for his loss with a huge 4-2 decision to keep the success going.
Vincent Sheild-Gore (132) and Jalen Robbs (138) each placed fourth after losing third-place matches.
Sheild-Gore (23-18) opened with a pin before losing to TG’s Ethan Sylvester in the semifinals by fall. Sheild-Gore earned a 15-1 major against Minneapolis South’s Junuh Coleman in the consolation semifinals before Patrick Henry’s Nafkot Makonnen scored a 6-0 decision in their third-place match.
Robbs (26-9) also won his opening match, a 9-2 decision before losing by fall to Patrick Henry’s Lewis Yang in the semis. Robbs rebounded with a pin in 2:27 of Fridley’s Jonathan Gonzales to move into a third-place bout. BCCA’s Andres Adamsson scored a 12-6 decision against Robbs for third place.
Philip Phan was one of three Kennedy wrestlers to place sixth in their respective weight classes. Phan (145) pinned TG’s Michael Varner in 1:31 of their opening match but lost the next three matches in close fashion. Edison’s Cyrus Jones won a 4-1 decision in the semfinals before BCCA’s Kodjo Sewonou pinned Phan at 6:54 in the consolation semis and Roosevelt’s Franklin Wohnoutka won a tie-breaker 2-1 for fifth place.
Anthony Kugmeh (195) and William Storm (285) also garnered sixth places.
Kugmeh (17-22) lost his opener by fall before pinning Columbia Heights’ Vincint Brown at 2:27 of their consolation match. Kugmeh was pinned in his final two matches.
Storm (9-17) was pinned in his three matches.
Henry Hiltner (152) and Tristan Athey (160) each won one match. Athey pinned Columbia Heights’ Karar Jaffery in 42 seconds in their opening match before losing the next two matches by fall.
Hiltner had a tough opening draw against BSM’s Jon Gettel who pinned Hiltner in 34 seconds. Hiltner scored a quick fall of Fridley’s Johan Schirmacher in 50 seconds. BCCA’s August Adamsson pinned Hiltner in 1:26 of their consolation match.
Belagio Bradley (182) and Torque Carlson (113) each lost two matches.
Richfield
Richfield High School had three wrestlers compete at sections including Brendan Smith (120), Jack Blaylock (182) and Magnus McGrath (160).
Smith (14-17) garnered the best result finishing fourth by rebounding from an open-round pin to pin his way to the third-place match. Smith pinned BSM’s Jacob Redden in 1:00 and Patrick Henry’s Joeyson Vue in 1:41 to secure his place in the third-place match. Smith was pinned by Roosevelt’s Elliot Weyandt’s in 2:46.
Blaylock (15-9) opened with a tough draw in Minneapolis South’s Nate Orden who won by a 27-second pin. Blaylock fell to Fridley’s Henry Otchere in four minutes of their consolation match before Blaylock closed out the tournament with a pin in 2:32 against BCCA’s Dejon Hamilton for fifth place.
