Organized collection may look different in 2021
The color of the cans may be changing for many Bloomington residents, but the service plan should stay the same.
Bloomington’s organized residential trash collection program may undergo a few changes by this time next year, as the city is preparing to close the books on the first chapter of the program in negotiating a contract for the next five years of residential service.
The oft-maligned initiative was instituted in 2016 and follows the lead of more than 70 of the cities in the United States, according to the city. Organized collection marked the end of single-family homeowners choosing their service provider for trash, recycling and yard waste collection, in an effort to reduce truck traffic on city streets. The licensed haulers serving the city, working together as a consortium, divided their market share of the city in a way that eliminated multiple haulers from having to traverse the same city streets for garbage and recycling pickup.
That’s not going away, but the city is preparing to open up bidding for the new contract period in 2021, following the failed negotiations between city officials and the consortium toward a new five-year deal. The Bloomington City Council agreed unanimously to initiate a request for proposals during its Jan. 27 meeting.
A change in the service delivery for 2021 may mean that the weekly service provider in many Bloomington neighborhoods will change.
Councilmember Jack Baloga outlined the failed negotiations during last week’s meeting. The option to extend the service plan for an additional five years is contingent upon both the city and the consortium agreeing to the terms of the contract. The contract not only covers the rates haulers will charge uniformly across the city and price adjustments allowed during the contract period, but it also includes other terms and conditions, such as the liquidated damages the haulers are subject to for failure to meet the terms of their service delivery.
City and consortium representatives have been negotiating since last summer, according to Baloga. It appeared that the two sides were headed toward an agreement as of Dec. 10, ahead of a Feb. 1 deadline for executing an extension. But, two follow-up meetings to discuss amendments to the proposal didn’t seal the deal. On Jan. 14, the consortium presented the city with amendments to the deal that were “substantially different than the terms of renewal and indicated that they could not accept the contract terms for several items,” Baloga said.
Requesting proposals for solid waste collection in 2021 means the city will terminate all discussions with the consortium. Despite the uncertainty surrounding solid waste collection a year from now, there’s no plan to move away from an organized collection system with one hauler providing service to a neighborhood, and the six licensed haulers providing service to the city now will continue to do so through the remainder of the year, Baloga noted.
Dave Domack, chairman of the consortium and general manager of Nitti Sanitation, one of six licensed haulers serving Bloomington, asked the council to continue its negotiations.
He said that the haulers have worked hard to provide good service and good rates for the city, and that the disagreement between the two sides was related to three of 27 items in the resolution, including the liquidated damages associated with the job performance of the haulers.
The proposal for liquidated damages was of concern to Domack due to the costs associated with missed pickups. He said that the haulers made 2.3 million pickups of trash, recycling and yard waste in 2019, and that missed pickups comprised 0.01% of those pickups.
The costs of doing business, versus the rates haulers would be paid, were difficult for the haulers and would eliminate their margin, noting the cost of recycling disposal has cut into their profits. Given the costs of doing business, “Your rates are terrific,” Domack said.
Councilmember Shawn Nelson disagreed with the greatness of the rates, noting that comparisons of rates between Bloomington and neighboring cities showed the Bloomington’s are not the lowest. He said that complaints about service delivery are frequent, which prompted the emphasis on liquidated damages.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman supported the request for proposals, saying that when he was knocking on doors during his recent election campaign, he heard concerns about the negotiated rates homeowners were paying for trash collection, and requesting proposals for service in the open market would address that.
