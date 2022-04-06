The witness to the potential theft of a catalytic converter in Bloomington may have been in the right place at the right time, and it didn’t hurt that the incident was unfolding during the light of day.
Police officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of 95th Street West at approximately 11:20 a.m. March 30 after the witness reported suspicious activity in a driveway where a red Volkswagen was parked. It appeared one man was serving as a lookout as a second man was starting to jack up the Volkswagen, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The witness, a Bloomington resident, was driving through the neighborhood when he spotted the suspicious activity. As he stopped to observe the duo, the suspects realized they were being watched. They took that as their cue to flee the scene. They quickly retreated to a gray vehicle with a distinctive stripe on its hood and drove south, Utecht said.
That distinctive stripe helped a patrol officer identify the suspects at the intersection of Old Shakopee Road and Logan Avenue, where he conducted a traffic stop. The duo had several tools in their vehicle, and the officer responding to the incident report on 95th Street spoke to the owner of the Volkswagen, who said the duo had no business associated with her vehicle, Utecht explained.
The suspects matched the description provided by the witness, who was transported to the traffic stop and verified the occupants of the vehicle were the same men he saw minutes earlier, resulting in the duo’s arrest on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, Utecht said.
A search of their vehicle turned up a reciprocating saw and a jack, suggesting the duo was targeting the vehicle’s catalytic converter. Officers also found a 9-millimeter handgun in the center console, as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia, Utecht noted.
The driver, a 30-year-old St. Paul man, was also booked on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, narcotics and a firearm without a permit. In addition, he was booked for driving after revocation. The passenger, a 22-year-old St. Paul man, was booked on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, narcotics and a firearm without a permit, as well.
Two for one
A 21-year-old St. Paul man who is well known to employees at a Mall of America store was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, accused of stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise.
Police officers responded to the report of theft from the mall’s Sephora store at approximately 8 p.m. March 26. Employees recognized the suspect from previous incidents at the store, and were able to provide his name when reporting his suspicious activity to the police. He appeared to be transferring merchandise from a store shopping bag to his own bag before fleeing the store, Utecht explained.
The suspect’s name showed that he had outstanding warrants, and given his past criminal history, he was easy to identify inside the mall based upon previous booking photos and the description of the clothing he was wearing. He was initially spotted running down an escalator toward the mall’s Macy’s store, and there was a second man running with him, despite the Sephora employees only seeing one man inside their store, Utecht noted.
Officers began to pursue the duo, which ran through Macy’s and outside the mall. At that point the duo split up, with the Sephora suspect fleeing south and his companion running toward a parking ramp. The Sephora suspect fled south of the mall, across Killebrew Drive, but was quickly apprehended as additional officers joined the pursuit outside the mall. Run down near the Best Western motel, the suspect resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed. Even after being handcuffed, the suspect remained uncooperative, according to Utecht.
In addition to felony theft, the suspect was also booked for fleeing a police officer on foot, obstructing the police and several outstanding warrants.
His companion didn’t get very far once he exited Macy’s. An officer following him threatened to shoot him with a Taser gun, prompting the man to stop running. But he refused orders to get on the ground, and instead started reaching into his waistband, prompting the officer to fire the Taser. The 24-year-old Mounds View man fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident, Utecht said.
He was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer and obstructing a police officer, but was not booked in connection with the theft from Sephora. He was also wanted on multiple warrants.
Late delivery
There appeared to be a lack of brotherly love on the part of a 61-year-old St. Paul man who was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.
Police officers were dispatched to a home on the 10000 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. March 30. Officers at the scene found a 55-year-old woman who needed medical attention and had reportedly been knocked out of her wheelchair by the suspect, Utecht said.
The suspect’s brother, a 60-year-old man who also resides at the home, told police that the suspect had brought mail to them, which was old and time-sensitive. That prompted an argument that resulted in the suspect knocking the woman out of her wheelchair and punching his brother in the head. Despite being told to leave, the suspect would not do so, the victims reported. Instead, the suspect threw items at his brother and choked him, Utecht explained.
Broken items inside the home supported the duo’s report, and the woman thought the suspect was drunk at the time. The suspect left the house before the duo called 911, and after officers spoke with the victims, the man called his mother, who lives in Bloomington. The suspect answered their mother’s phone, however, sending police officers to the 5200 block of Balmoral Lane, according to Utecht.
The suspect answered the door at his mother’s home and confirmed he had been at his brother’s house to drop off mail. He claimed he had been assaulted, but evidence at the incident scene resulted in his arrest, Utecht said.
The woman was treated for a leg injury and the man declined medical attention, he noted.
