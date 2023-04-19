There’s a bit of ingenuity, community building and entrepreneurship baked into a new business that aims to deliver more pizza to Twin Cities consumers.
The Pizza Club, a modern twist on the concept of volume discounting, will be serving up pizzas at participating Twin Cities restaurants when it launches April 27, aimed at those who enjoy pizza more than once a month and have a sense of adventure.
The club was created by its four partners with the goal of providing club members with access to pizzas around the Twin Cities, without spending a lot of dough. Such a club would also broaden the customer base of restaurants, a constant challenge for many operators, according to Bloomington resident and Pizza Club partner Ryan Kulka.
“They just want more people in their door,” he said. For the past nine months the partners have been developing the concept. That meant setting up a plan that would appeal to both consumers and area restaurants, and developing the platform that would provide club members with access to discounted pizza. They’ve done both, in a calculated manner.
The Pizza Club is launching with 21 participating restaurants, and will initially be capped at 300 members. Members subscribe to one of four monthly options. The initial three options provide monthly pizza points, from five to 15, and eligible pizzas at each restaurant are one or two points. The five-point plan is $44.99 per month, plus tax, and limits point redemptions to one pizza per visit to participating restaurants.
The 10- and 15-point plans allow redemption for two or three pizzas, respectively, per visit. Redemptions can be used for dine-in or carry out, but are not eligible for pizza deliveries, Kulka said.
Prior to the club’s launch, a fourth plan is being added that will offer a lower subscription rate for the club, he noted.
The plans are billed monthly, and pizza points do not carry over. Members may cancel their monthly membership at any time, Kulka added.
Beyond bringing discounts to club members and driving customers to participating restaurants, the club will host occasional events for its members and donate a portion of its revenue to Hunger Related Events, a nonprofit organization that organizes events and programs to address hunger and homelessness, including its annual Taste Fore The Tour, an annual gala in Edina that benefits Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Kulka noted.
The membership will grow as the club adds additional restaurants. The inaugural lineup of restaurants includes dedicated pizza parlors, such as Bloomington’s Pizza Novara in the city’s South Loop District, and restaurants featuring a variety of entrées and include pizza options, such as Northstar Tavern in West Bloomington.
Other participating restaurants are primarily in the west and south metro areas for now, with a handful of restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul, including pizza kitchens operating in conjunction with craft beer and cider producers.
With more than 250 locally owned restaurants serving pizza across the Twin Cities, the club is working to expand its presence to north and east metro destinations, as well, according to Kulka. “The market is there to continue to grow it,” he said.
