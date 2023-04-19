There’s a bit of ingenuity, community building and entrepreneurship baked into a new business that aims to deliver more pizza to Twin Cities consumers.

The Pizza Club, a modern twist on the concept of volume discounting, will be serving up pizzas at participating Twin Cities restaurants when it launches April 27, aimed at those who enjoy pizza more than once a month and have a sense of adventure.

pizza club

